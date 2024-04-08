A woman who generously aided a stranger with a mere N500 was unexpectedly rewarded with 7 million naira

She learned that the person she helped had been eager to finish his halted building project, a dream that seemed unattainable until then

The completion of the house, made possible by a donor’s substantial contribution, brought her immense joy

A woman received a staggering 7 million naira after assisting a stranger with just N500, capturing widespread online interest.

She revealed that the individual she aided had expressed a desire to finish his previously abandoned building project.

The lady gave out N500 and got a N7million naira house. Photo credit: @aaclowns

Source: Instagram

Fortuitously, she secured a benefactor who provided 7 million naira, enabling the completion of the construction as shown by @aaclown.

The woman’s joy was palpable upon witnessing the finished state of her home.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Watch the video below:

Lady gets reward after giving out N50,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian content creator, Osita, recently carried out a touching act within his neighbourhood.

In a video, he approached some random strangers to ask them to choose between getting N5,000 for themselves or giving out N50,000 to people in need.

While everyone chose to get N5,000 for themselves, a particular lady, Beauty, stood out of the crowd. She chose to help people in need rather than keep the money to herself and a video showed her fulfilling the act of kindness towards people.

Kind-hearted lady Gifts lady cash

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady has shared a video showcasing the moment she surprised a single mother with money.

The lady identified as @amadiva_ on TikTok revealed that the woman had been living in an uncompleted building with her children. Life has been tough for the mother of five since her husband left her seven years ago with their five children.

The lady was however able to put a smile on the woman’s face through the help of her fan who supported her with money. In the video, the happy mother and her children were overjoyed to see their new apartment and get over one million naira for business. The lady also took the woman’s children to register them in a school.

Source: Legit.ng