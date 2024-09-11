A Nigerian mother has shared her disappointment on social media after spending N40,000 on four flasks for her children

In a video, she lamented that her children returned home to complain that their food got cold in school

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian mother's frustration went viral on social media after she spent a substantial amount on four food flasks, only to have her children complain about their food getting cold in school.

The mother's disappointment was visible as she shared a video of her children expressing their dissatisfaction with the flasks.

Nigerian mum displays flasks she bought for N40,000 Photo credit: @enkaylifestyle/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mother laments after buying non-functional flasks

The mother, identified as @enkaylifestyle on TikTok, had invested N40,000 in the thermoses, expecting them to keep her children's meals hot before break time in school.

However, her expectations were dashed when her children returned home, disappointed with the flasks' inability to retain heat.

In her words:

"Seriously I am so sad right now because I think I bought the fake one of this food flask. Yesterday they came back and complained that the food is just a little bit warm and today they said it's not warm at all like it's just cold.

"I am going back to that shop because I did not just buy one of it. I bought four. This thing don pain me. Is there any need of me going back to return it? Will they even accept it? This thing don pain me. Four of it N40,000."

Reactions as mum laments over terrible flasks

The TikTok video sparked a wave of empathy, with mant users sharing their experiences with subpar products.

@Mgluxuryhairconnection1 said:

"God abeg ooo let me try my own out because I bought it 14k."

@cassybae stated:

"10k for that, mine is 12k omo after 7 hours my food dey smoke."

@Prettymeggyy said:

"How much did you buy it. Because that flasks has 3 types. The original one is about 30k."

@Armani said:

"I bought my kids own for 9k last year and it’s still hot till he comes back from school whether I preheat or not."

@official-khafie reacted:

"I bought same for 15k let me just jejely return it, pls does urs have inner plastic."

@Elegantclassicstore ,ogunstate added:

"So sorry madam not all of us do say the truth but sincerely you can’t get a working flask at 10 but 15k upwards. Just complain to the person."

See the post below:

Woman laments as school gifts children flask

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

