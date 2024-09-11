A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement with netizens on social media over her family's second house

In a video, she showed off the building process of the house and congratulated her family in the huge achievement

Social media users who came across her video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to share in her joy

A Nigerian lady has shared her family's latest accomplishment on TikTok, drawing congratulatory messages from netizens.

In an inspiring video, she showcased the transformation of her family's second house from the building stage to the impressive final form.

Nigerian lady shows off her family's second house Photo credit: @adebeautylounge/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shows off family's latest mansion

The lady, identified as @adebeautylounge on TikTok, shared a captivating montage of the construction process for her viewers.

While sharing the clip, she proudly congratulated her family on the milestone and also gave gratitude to God.

"Congratulations to me and my family on our second house. Alhamdullilah," she said.

Reactions as lady shows off family's house

The TikTok video quickly gained traction on the app, with many users flocking to offer their warmest messages and share in the family's joy.

@Ajoke ade said:

"I will not stop congratulating people until my turn reach congratulations."

@Remilove stated:

"Congratulations. They will congratulate me and my husband too soon inshallah."

@Onlyone_creed said:

"Starting my soon. I pray I get the strength to see it to the end."

@olori ishola002 said:

"Congratulations. Mine and my husband is coming again."

@Lammy said:

"Congratulations. More of this, God pls remember my man and I soon inshallah."

@abikeade53 said:

"Congratulations. God that did yours will surely do it my and my man this year."

@Am_d_one said:

"Alhamdulillah so happy for u guys cheers to more blessings to comes. Oh Allah please lemme have my own in a peaceful land like banana island. Manshallah Amen. Happy for who jahbless."

@okikiolaadeniji added:

"Congratulations dear. God will surely do it for me and hubby soon. I believe in God all things are possible through HIM."

See the post below:

Man shares video of new mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man shared a video to show people a big house he successfully built for himself and he received congratulatory comments

In the video, the man identified as Investor Loonie gave glory to God after work was completed on the building project.

Source: Legit.ng