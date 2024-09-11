A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after he was spotted eating peacefully during a prayer session

In a trending video, the young man sat beside a pastor and ate his food while the pastor prayed and spoke in tongues

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share funny comments

A Nigerian man was recently filmed calmly enjoying a meal while seated beside a pastor who was deep in prayer and speaking in tongues.

The epic incident was shared on the TikTok app and the video left the online community in stitches.

Video shows man devouring food Photo credit: @kova_rezler/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man eats during prayer session

In the video shared by @kova_rezler on TikTok, the unidentified man ate his food, seemingly oblivious to the spiritual fervor surrounding him.

The pastor, meanwhile, was fully immersed in the prayer session, unaware of the distraction beside him.

"Everybody get him own problem," the caption of the video read.

Reactions as man eats during prayer session

Viewers who came across the video on TikTok couldn't help but laugh over the unusual scene.

The comments section was flooded with hilarious remarks, with many social media users expressing amusement at the man who was focused on devouring his food.

Some jokingly speculated about the man's hunger being a more pressing concern than the spiritual matters at hand.

@De Ambassador said:

"I just discerned the man's speaking in tongues, and it sounds exactly like Watchman pattern of speaking in tongues."

@Izzy stated:

"Make una no vex oh, I saw some comments saying this is Watchman pattern of speaking in tongues. Does it mean that it differs from church to church? I’m genuinely curious."

@Captain Diver 0011 said:

"This one everybody dey call watchman. I once attended that church."

@Echezona said:

"The man that is eating know wetin him and the prayer man do for this life."

@luckycharm2277 reacted:

"He keeps looking at the man like - why is he doing all of this because we where served rice."

@Montana Noblings said:

"One guys prayers has been answered (give us our daily bread) so this one does not concern him for now."

@Ruthiee__ stated:

"The guy eating get plenty things to talk. E go talk am when them reach where dem dey meet."

@CAli D said:

"Some people think it is funny, but the power in him of the holy spirit speak out of him. That’s why he pray."

@okafor ekene reacted:

"This man is just so much happy about the food served him and it has been long he ate rice."

@Gbengsman added:

"Na them know the God way dem dey pray for, his own God already answered his prayer and have set a table before him. Sharp man."

See the post below:

Woman catches husband eating during fasting period

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady could not hide her shock after nabbing her husband hiding to eat food during a fast.

In the hilarious video, her husband hid behind their dining table to devour a big plate of garri and soup.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng