Air Peace: Nigerian Lady Who Narrated Flight Experience with BBNaija Neo Releases Her Chat With Him
- A Nigerian lady who boarded the same Air Peace flight with former Big Brother Naija housemate Neo and narrated her encounter with him has got people talking again
- After her story went viral, the lady said she chatted up Neo and shared her conversation with the reality star
- Social media users hailed her as many women gushed over the 27-year-old BBNaija ex-housemate
A Nigerian lady, Chinenye Azubuike, got netizens gushing as she shared her Instagram chat with BBNaija Neo.
Chinenye caught people's attention after she narrated her encounter when she entered the same Air Peace flight with Neo.
Chinenye had gushed over his smell, looks and skin. After her story blew up, Chinenye messaged Neo with a screenshot of her story and he appreciated her.
Chinenye revealed he informed her to let him know when next she sees him. She maintained that celebrities are clean and pictures don't do justice to their looks.
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
Chinenye wrote on Facebook:
"Small experience I had on my trip to Abuja, I shared my story on Chinenye Azubuike Page and today blogs are trending the story.
"I chatted Neo and he replied that when next I see him, I should let him know.
"Forget, these celebrities are clean and picture doesn’t do justice."
Chinenye Azubuike's post stirred reactions
Rosemary B Landa said:
"I love what I am seeing, more Grace ma."
Ugochi Iroegbulam said:
"One who journeys is better than some people with grey hair, and yet they think like toddlers. Keep exploring, Nenye."
Blessing Bosso said:
"Awwwww,Nice,you are my celeb too, nothing anybody wan tell me otherwise ❤️."
Uduak Sunday said:
"Neo over clean ,I watched him 2020 n 2023 . He is neat."
CH Jenifer said:
"If u stay in Lekki , u will always see him because he likes shopping at Ebeano supermarket , the one at adebayo Dorothy , road 14..."
Prince Alagba Tochukwu Solomon said:
"I love people like Neo!"
Festusiano Fes said:
"Me right now after i read chat of my bestie and Neo.
"Woooo! Nobody should near me abeg!
"Vexination don enter my body!
"No joy at all…"
BBNaija Neo looks classy in traditional outfit
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija Neo was spotted in a traditional outfit.
He adorned a traditional attire peculiar to people from the South-South region, particularly Delta state, where he is from.
The outfit was for the video of singer Timi Dakolo's song "Men of the South." In the video, he was seen in a blue wrapper with silver embellishments, a silver shirt, a black cap, a black walking stick, and glasses.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng