A Nigerian lady who boarded the same Air Peace flight with former Big Brother Naija housemate Neo and narrated her encounter with him has got people talking again

After her story went viral, the lady said she chatted up Neo and shared her conversation with the reality star

Social media users hailed her as many women gushed over the 27-year-old BBNaija ex-housemate

A Nigerian lady, Chinenye Azubuike, got netizens gushing as she shared her Instagram chat with BBNaija Neo.

Chinenye caught people's attention after she narrated her encounter when she entered the same Air Peace flight with Neo.

Chinenye Azubuike said she chatted Neo and he replied her. Photo Credit: @neo_akpofure, Facebook/Chinenye Azubuike

Chinenye had gushed over his smell, looks and skin. After her story blew up, Chinenye messaged Neo with a screenshot of her story and he appreciated her.

Chinenye revealed he informed her to let him know when next she sees him. She maintained that celebrities are clean and pictures don't do justice to their looks.

Chinenye wrote on Facebook:

"Small experience I had on my trip to Abuja, I shared my story on Chinenye Azubuike Page and today blogs are trending the story.

"I chatted Neo and he replied that when next I see him, I should let him know.

"Forget, these celebrities are clean and picture doesn’t do justice."

Chinenye Azubuike's post stirred reactions

Rosemary B Landa said:

"I love what I am seeing, more Grace ma."

Ugochi Iroegbulam said:

"One who journeys is better than some people with grey hair, and yet they think like toddlers. Keep exploring, Nenye."

Blessing Bosso said:

"Awwwww,Nice,you are my celeb too, nothing anybody wan tell me otherwise ❤️."

Uduak Sunday said:

"Neo over clean ,I watched him 2020 n 2023 . He is neat."

CH Jenifer said:

"If u stay in Lekki , u will always see him because he likes shopping at Ebeano supermarket , the one at adebayo Dorothy , road 14..."

Prince Alagba Tochukwu Solomon said:

"I love people like Neo!"

Festusiano Fes said:

"Me right now after i read chat of my bestie and Neo.

"Woooo! Nobody should near me abeg!

"Vexination don enter my body!

"No joy at all…"

