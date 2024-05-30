Nigerian Lady Wins Over N20 Billion to Advance Women's Rights
- A mental health and disability rights advocate announced her partnership with Pivotal Ventures, involving a $20 million fund to support women's rights,
- Hauwa’s fund from Pivotal Ventures, founded by Melinda French Gates, aims to drive social progress through this collaboration
- She believes this initiative will provide critical resources to grassroots organizations and advocacy groups
Hauwa Ojiefo, a prominent mental health and disability rights advocate, has announced her selection to partner with Pivotal Ventures on a groundbreaking initiative.
Ojiefo shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), expressing her excitement about the collaboration, which involves an allotted $20 million fund aimed at supporting charitable organizations dedicated to advancing women's rights, with a specific focus on mental health, disability rights, and their intersecting issues.
"So incredibly excited to be selected to partner on this with @pivotalventures and an allotted $20 million fund for charitable organisations advancing women's rights, and for me particularly, areas of mental health, disability rights and their intersecting issues," Ojiefo wrote.
Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company created by Melinda French Gates, is known for its commitment to driving social progress through innovation.
The partnership with Ojiefo signifies a significant step towards addressing the critical needs of women facing mental health and disability challenges.
Melinda Gates wrote: “Each one of these leaders has an important perspective on what needs to be done to improve women’s health and wellbeing. As part of my new $1 billion commitment to advance women’s power globally, these leaders will each receive a $20 million fund to distribute to charitable organizations of their choice. I can’t wait to see the landscape of opportunities to support women and girls through their eyes.”
Source: Legit.ng
