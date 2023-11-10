Noel Ifeanyi Alumona, a Nigerian student studying in the USA, has set N3 million aside to fund start-up ventures in Nigeria

Noel, who won the 2022 AFS Award for Young Global Citizens, is doing this through his NGO called Boys Champions Foundation

In a chat with Legit.ng Noel said his aim is to empower young Nigerians who are desirous of going into entrepreneurship but who lack capital

Noel Ifeanyi Alumona, the Nigerian student who won the 2022 AFS Award for Young Global Citizens, is giving back to his community.

Through his Boys Champions Foundation, Noel is set to support bright start-up ideas with up to N3 million in grants.

Qualifying small business owners will receive funding. Photo credit: Noel Ifeanyi Alumona and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Information sent to Legit.ng indicates that the application is open and will terminate on November 15. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 35.

According to the information, the funding categories are environment, entrepreneurship, social impact and leadership.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Application portal opens for Change Makers Challenge N3 million start-funding

The funding opportunity, which is tagged the Change Makers Challenge, will also offer coaching and mentorship to selected applicants who are qualified for the grant.

Information on the application portal reads:

"The winning ventures will not only receive essential seed funding but also various forms of support, enabling them to scale their existing ventures or bring their startup dreams to life. All selected participants will benefit from coaching and mentorship provided by seasoned entrepreneurs and industry leaders to improve their business models. This presents an incredible opportunity for entrepreneurs to transform their aspirations into tangible realities and create a lasting impact on their communities and beyond."

In a remark, Noel told Legit.ng that he aims to build his community and to strengthen young people with the little resources at his disposal.

He said:

"For me, creating a sustainable, equal and just world is our collective effort, especially as young people. This is why I've committed to building my community and strengthening institutions, but also empowering other young people to take entrepreneurial and community actions that drives an equitable, just and fairer world. I do this effortlessly because my most important belief is that investing in young people who take entrepreneurial, leadership and community actions for others creates a better world for us all. And I'm glad to lead this initiative through the Boys Champions Foundation."

The Change Makers Challenge start-up challenge is part of the activities organised to mark the Boys Champion Foundation 2023 Shaping the Future Conference slated for December 1 in Enugu. Another activity includes a walk against violence against women.

Lady wins 10 awards in China

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady gave a speech using the Chinese language.

The lady, Ifeoma Amuche, studied Chinese language at Southwest University, China.

She won up to 10 awards and gave the valedictory speech.

Source: Legit.ng