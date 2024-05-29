A young Nigerian lady has shared her experience after going out with someone's boyfriend

The lady leaked her chats with the man's girlfriend who promised to deal with her for going out with her man

Social media users who came across the post on TikTok took turns to share their thoughts about the situation

A Nigerian lady has shared the threat messages she received after going out with someone's boyfriend.

The man's girlfriend found out about her conversation with her man and decided to warn her seriously.

Lady leaks chat with jealous girl

In the chats shared by @nancyktv, the angry girlfriend threatened to deal with the girl for going out with her boyfriend.

According to her, she found their chats and got provoked when she read the content of their conversation.

She further accused the girl of being the one chasing her boyfriend and stopping her from enjoying her relationship.

In her words:

"You are the one my boyfriend is seeing and having fun with. I am seeing your chat in his phone. I caught him and asked him about it he said you are the one throwing yourself to him. That he never knew you and you are forcing yourself on him."

Reactions as angry girlfriend slams suspected side chick

Nigerians stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the situation.

@Big Desire said:

"I just checked ur page true true him dey use u. See the hair wey u get."

@Big_Dee said:

"Me wey run leave my own I still dey regret am no go. Na battle of the strongest dem fit marry sef."

@Accolade said:

"I no go lie true true na you dey force yourself oo better avoid the boy."

@Daddy’sgirl reacted:

"One texted me in disguise of a customer lol I saved her number she dey view my status anything wey she like she see I no dey mute her bfre posting."

@Goodycollections thrifts store said:

"How do people say guy way never marry them belongs to them person son and brother shame won’t let me do that oooo! Let him settle wit his choice."

@Ems reacted:

"Mi don’t drag boys with a girl I will just love u both as long as my money share doesn’t reduce until I loose feelings for him."

@Ella added:

"Overtaking is allowed no leave the guy as far the girl chat you. As she dey mad so, she go tell me if they marry her keep for house."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng