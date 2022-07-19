A mother left her little daughter to attend to some other things but she was shocked when she returned

The little girl made a mess of the house and used chocolates to stain their sofa which hasn't stayed up to two months

A video which the heartbreaking mother shared showed the little girl sleeping peacefully after scattering the house

Social media users have reacted to a viral video of a little girl dozing off after messing up the house.

Apparently, she was left unattended to for a while and the little girl seized the opportunity to have fun in her own way.

A viral video shows her mother walking into the house only to meet a scattered home with chocolate stains all over the sofa.

Little girl sleeps off after scattering the house Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: Instagram

The heartbroken mother said the sofa hasn't stayed up to two months since they bought it at the market. The trending video was reposted on Instagram by @bcrworldwide.

Reactions trail viral video of little girl

Ola.emma.330 said:

"This type of things happens when you leave kids alone for a very long time . Clean it up mama ."

Oloruntobatobi97 stated:

"Lmao!!!. She's so stressed from a tedious work done ."

Eni_Ebu reacted:

"Why did you leave her alone for so long ? Imagine if she had swallowed a coin all this time and had choked. Shey na iPhone cord you go dey find bah ?"

onuabuchi2770 commented:

"After a very hard work, she needs resting."

mihzpreewty said:

"She is just sleeping unborthered."

Niniola_interiordecor reacted:

"How can you even sleep at a crime scene ."

Olulawlah wrote:

"Never leave a child unattended to for too long."

Chindabrit remarked:

"How do people leave their kids unattended to for a long time. You can check them up at intervals to avoid calamity ."

