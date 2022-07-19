"She Is so Unbothered": Little Girl Scatters The House, Sleeps Off on Sofa
- A mother left her little daughter to attend to some other things but she was shocked when she returned
- The little girl made a mess of the house and used chocolates to stain their sofa which hasn't stayed up to two months
- A video which the heartbreaking mother shared showed the little girl sleeping peacefully after scattering the house
Social media users have reacted to a viral video of a little girl dozing off after messing up the house.
Apparently, she was left unattended to for a while and the little girl seized the opportunity to have fun in her own way.
A viral video shows her mother walking into the house only to meet a scattered home with chocolate stains all over the sofa.
The heartbroken mother said the sofa hasn't stayed up to two months since they bought it at the market. The trending video was reposted on Instagram by @bcrworldwide.
Reactions trail viral video of little girl
Ola.emma.330 said:
"This type of things happens when you leave kids alone for a very long time . Clean it up mama ."
Oloruntobatobi97 stated:
"Lmao!!!. She's so stressed from a tedious work done ."
Eni_Ebu reacted:
"Why did you leave her alone for so long ? Imagine if she had swallowed a coin all this time and had choked. Shey na iPhone cord you go dey find bah ?"
onuabuchi2770 commented:
"After a very hard work, she needs resting."
mihzpreewty said:
"She is just sleeping unborthered."
Niniola_interiordecor reacted:
"How can you even sleep at a crime scene ."
Olulawlah wrote:
"Never leave a child unattended to for too long."
Chindabrit remarked:
"How do people leave their kids unattended to for a long time. You can check them up at intervals to avoid calamity ."
"Weeping may endure for a night": Video shows baby girl crying while making hair, but dances Buga thereafter
Little child scatters everything, pours baby powder on his face and dog, mum screams in funny video
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a funny video showing a kid who had upturned a whole room in the house as he looked innocent served for great content online.
When someone believed to be his mother walked in on him, the kid looked on innocently. A puppy in front of him had powder all over its body. There is no doubt the kid made the dog up as his face also had power in massive proportion.
The woman kept shouting in anger mixed with disgust. Towards the end of the clip, the kid blew powder from his hand into the mother's face as she came close.
