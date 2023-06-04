A TikTok video showing a fully automated restaurant with robot staff has amazed viewers

The clip revealed how customers could order their food from a robotic waitress

Another robot would then bring the food to the table without any human intervention

A video of a restaurant where robots serve the customers has caught the attention of many people on TikTok.

The video, posted by user @notkevinlasean, showed how he enjoyed a meal at the Robot Restaurant in Tokyo, Japan.

Man served by restaurants capture the moment. Photo credit: @kevinlasean

Robotic waitress

The video began with a robotic waitress waiting for an order. The customers then placed their orders on the robot's chest then go back to their seat to wait for their food to arrive.

The video then cut to another scene where a robot carrying a tray of food approached their table.

Smooth service

The customer was amazed by the smooth and efficient service and praised the robot.

The video has received over thousands of views and comments from TikTok users who were impressed by the technology.

Some users expressed their curiosity and interest in visiting the restaurant, while others joked about how robots could replace human workers in the future.

Some users also wondered how the robots were programmed and maintained.

City of innovation

The robot restaurant is one of the attractions in Tokyo. The restaurant is not the only place where robots are used in Tokyo.

The city is known for its innovation and ambition in adopting new technologies.

Tokyo is not alone in experimenting with robot restaurants. In recent years, several countries have opened similar establishments, such as China, United Arab Emirates, Thailand and India.

These restaurants aim to attract customers with their novelty and efficiency, as well as to reduce labor costs and human errors.

Technological transformation

However, not everyone is enthusiastic about robot restaurants. Some critics argue that they lack the human touch and warmth that are essential for hospitality.

Robot restaurants are an example of how technology is transforming the food industry and changing the way people eat.

Find the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

@Potatocat:

"The way all three stared at you."

@zee74848:

"Imagine a karen came in yeling at robots."

@user4758588484:

"Bro singing his heart out."

@Jullen:

"Now no one is gonna have jobs."

@egm657:

"It's like that place from Sam and Cat."

@JODIO:

"Can you do my taxes" got me laughing to the floor."

@Marle:

"Naaa bro really just gave you the side eye."

Nigerian man delighted to receive food from robot at restaurant shares video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a robot delivering food to a man at a restaurant has sparked a lot of conversation about the place of work in the 21st century.

In the video shared by @tundednut, the man was glad to receive his food from a robot who was able to acknowledge the owner of the food without any help.

After delivering the food, the robot went away immediately, and the man that received the food, still amazed, waved at the robot.

