A Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy as she announced gaining admission at 25

The first-year student lamented starting tertiary education at a time when most of her mates had forgotten they attended university

Internet users encouraged the freshman with their experiences and stories of people in similar situations as hers

At 25, a Nigerian lady's dream of becoming an undergraduate came true as she finally got admitted.

The freshman took to TikTok to share the news but lamented gaining admission at 25.

In a TikTok video, @best_choice_ensembles wore a matriculation gown and made faces for the camera.

@best_choice_ensembles hoped that she would gain admission at the same age as her mates in another world.

She lamented being laughed at but thanked God for her academic feat. Wording on her TikTok video read:

"Maybe in another world, I would gain admission when my mates gain theirs so I won't have to do matriculation at twenty-five when my mates don forget say em go skul and get laughed at about it. But I am still super grateful to God and happy."

Netizens encourage the 25-year-old freshman

his mercy said:

"Babe, don’t even think about what others think about you; I will be 26 by August and still praying to get admission."

A mo pe❤️ said:

"23yrs still home hustling hoping in my next life I gain admission when my mates are gaining it hurts o bad seeing other’s graduating God knows the best."

‍♀️STRICTLY MEN said:

"Does it matter? Walk through your life path with God’s ordained plans and remain focus dear. I Graduated at 29th, NYSC at 30 and got Job the following month. I overtake all of them 2 God’s Glory."

Mary ~●○●♤♡◇27 said:

"I'm 27 and yet to study my dream course.

"So surrender no retreat.

"I won't give up on my dream."

Eight said:

"Comparison is the thief of joy.... and where you're right now at this moment you're supposed to be there to learn something for some day.... there's no coincidence in life..."

user3748226683336 said:

"I gained admission at 20 ,only to be delayed by my rich selfish dad....he made me stay for one year at home year 3, and he still complains to me when im finishing...it is well sha...I really suffered."

Cute leeyah ❤️ said:

"Hehehe my mum did her matriculation at 47.

"There's nothing to be ashamed of.

"There's no latecomer in education my love."

Mum of 7 returns to school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum of seven had returned to secondary school.

Rita, at 57, enrolled in class four at the Independence School Brahabebome in Obuasi, where she faced mockery. Despite the stereotype of ageism, she was determined to further her education. Rita never gave up.

Rita took action to overcome the challenges she experienced with business due to her inability to read and write. She understood that gaining a formal education was one of the tools she needed.

