Nigerian Lady in Canada who Worked At Restaurant Becomes Medical Lab Technician
People

Nigerian Lady in Canada who Worked At Restaurant Becomes Medical Lab Technician

by  Basit Jamiu 2 min read
  • A Nigerian woman in Canada, who became a medical lab technician after working at a restaurant, shared a video that went viral on TikTok
  • In the video, she was seen wearing her white lab coat while seated at her workplace and also posed for a photo
  • She highlighted the importance of having patience and the certainty that success would come at the right time

A Nigerian woman living in Canada, who worked as a restaurant employee before becoming a medical lab technician, posted a video that quickly became popular on TikTok.

In the video, she was shown wearing a white lab coat and sitting at her workplace, and she also posed for a photo.

Nigerian lady becomes Medical Lab Technician
Nigerian lady celebrates her new achievement. Photo credit: @rosyreal1
Source: TikTok

She talked about how crucial it is to be patient and believe that success will come when the time is right, as shared by @rosyreal1.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dr.queen3 said:

“Wooowww...Im also an MLT but not practicing here in Canada. Can we be friends.”

Ify baby wrote:

“Congratulations my sister.”

Promisekingsley3 commented:

“Congratulations ma'am, I am a medical Lab scientist in Nigeria how can I apply?”

LadyBl Il:

“Congratulations my brother.”

Imonocen:

“Your story is very inspiring . More grace abounds towards you.”

Rosyreal Creator:

"Amen, Thank you for your kind words"

SHEYI

"I am encouraged."

Rosyreal:

"Be inspired! With the help of God you can achieve your goals."

User5443318002806:

"Mummy I really love your courage,the passion a which yoU pursue your dream, you inspire me Ma'am may Almighty God bless you more."

Source: Legit.ng

