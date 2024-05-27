Nigerian Lady in Canada who Worked At Restaurant Becomes Medical Lab Technician
- A Nigerian woman in Canada, who became a medical lab technician after working at a restaurant, shared a video that went viral on TikTok
- In the video, she was seen wearing her white lab coat while seated at her workplace and also posed for a photo
- She highlighted the importance of having patience and the certainty that success would come at the right time
A Nigerian woman living in Canada, who worked as a restaurant employee before becoming a medical lab technician, posted a video that quickly became popular on TikTok.
In the video, she was shown wearing a white lab coat and sitting at her workplace, and she also posed for a photo.
She talked about how crucial it is to be patient and believe that success will come when the time is right, as shared by @rosyreal1.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Dr.queen3 said:
“Wooowww...Im also an MLT but not practicing here in Canada. Can we be friends.”
Ify baby wrote:
“Congratulations my sister.”
Promisekingsley3 commented:
“Congratulations ma'am, I am a medical Lab scientist in Nigeria how can I apply?”
LadyBl Il:
“Congratulations my brother.”
Imonocen:
“Your story is very inspiring . More grace abounds towards you.”
Rosyreal Creator:
"Amen, Thank you for your kind words"
SHEYI
"I am encouraged."
Rosyreal:
"Be inspired! With the help of God you can achieve your goals."
User5443318002806:
"Mummy I really love your courage,the passion a which yoU pursue your dream, you inspire me Ma'am may Almighty God bless you more."
