A Nigerian woman in Canada, who became a medical lab technician after working at a restaurant, shared a video that went viral on TikTok

In the video, she was seen wearing her white lab coat while seated at her workplace and also posed for a photo

She highlighted the importance of having patience and the certainty that success would come at the right time

A Nigerian woman living in Canada, who worked as a restaurant employee before becoming a medical lab technician, posted a video that quickly became popular on TikTok.

In the video, she was shown wearing a white lab coat and sitting at her workplace, and she also posed for a photo.

Nigerian lady celebrates her new achievement. Photo credit: @rosyreal1

Source: TikTok

She talked about how crucial it is to be patient and believe that success will come when the time is right, as shared by @rosyreal1.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dr.queen3 said:

“Wooowww...Im also an MLT but not practicing here in Canada. Can we be friends.”

Ify baby wrote:

“Congratulations my sister.”

Promisekingsley3 commented:

“Congratulations ma'am, I am a medical Lab scientist in Nigeria how can I apply?”

LadyBl Il:

“Congratulations my brother.”

Imonocen:

“Your story is very inspiring . More grace abounds towards you.”

Rosyreal Creator:

"Amen, Thank you for your kind words"

SHEYI

"I am encouraged."

Rosyreal:

"Be inspired! With the help of God you can achieve your goals."

User5443318002806:

"Mummy I really love your courage,the passion a which yoU pursue your dream, you inspire me Ma'am may Almighty God bless you more."

Lady who moved to UK breaks down

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @.meenah1, has lamented being unable to find happiness despite residing in the UK.

In a touching video on TikTok, @.meenah1 captured different moments she broke down in tears.

According to @.meenah1, she has shed tears every week since she moved to the UK. @.meenah1 noted that living in the UK is not easy. She was, however, unclear about what makes her cry every week.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a young Nigerian lady has joined her fellow countrymen seeking greener pastures abroad.

Source: Legit.ng