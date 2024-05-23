A Nigerian woman showcased the house her beloved had built and completed, decorating it with exceptional taste

In the video, she revealed both the exterior and interior of the house, capturing every detail that contributed to its impressive overall appearance

The interior featured a large mattress, a television, and bright lighting that enhanced the stunning living room

A Nigerian woman proudly showed off the house her partner had built and finished, decorating it beautifully.

In the video, she gave a tour of both the outside and inside of the house, highlighting all the details that made it look amazing.

Lady showed the completed house of the lover. Photo credit: @tife2606

Source: TikTok

Inside, there was a large, comfortable mattress, a television, and bright lights that made the living room shine, as shown by @tife2606.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oloriafolabil said:

“Congrats to you, am using this period of Ramadan to pray to Almighty Allah that He should do our own too soon, so that people we Congratulate us too.”

Queen Hayormighty wrote:

“Congratulations to the owner. am next by God grace.”

Classic Man commented:

“Congratulations may ALLAH do my own too INSHA ALLAH.”

Adufe View also commented:

“Congratulations to my husband in advance know my God will never fail me Almighty God will never fail me that man is trying God crown is effortI will never be mock.”

DubaiTailore:

“Congratulations I know one day people will Congratulations me too soon.”

Godsgracestiches:

“Congratulation I pray may God do my own for me before dis year end in JesuS name, although I didn't have any land not too talk of money but I believe.”

Bamidele John:

“Congratulations more blessings am happy for you.”

Toyo:

“PIs Complete my own dear God, Congratulations.”

UmuhHameeda:

“Congratulations, completing mine too for my mom this year. InshaAllah.”

Lady building house with husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared an update on their nearly finished house project, showing the progress in just two months.

In the video, she celebrated the progress with her husband, showing the different stages of the house.

She also appeared with her child, moving the camera around to show the size and features of their new home, as shown by @icebeauty7.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a young lady, @kakokaondjafa, has shared a video of the small house she built for herself. She said she could not believe she was now a landlady.

Source: Legit.ng