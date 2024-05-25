A Nigerian man said there has been a serious improvement in the appearance of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos

The passenger could not believe his eyes when he saw how beautiful the MMIA was, and he captured a video of it

He said the Lagos airport was just as beautiful as any other airport in the world and praised the neatness and beauty

A man who was travelling through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport marvelled at its beauty.

The man said the airport looked so neat and beautiful, like every other good airport in the world.

The man said the Murtala Muhammed Airport looked neat. Photo credit: TikTok/Stanley Aguzie.

Source: TikTok

According to the passenger, Stanley Aguzie, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport impressed him in terms of neatness.

Stanley did not hesitate to capture a video of the MMIA and shared it on his TikTok handle.

He captioned the video:

"New Nigerian International Airport. Have you seen the new Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos?"

Meanwhile, the video he posted sparked reactions among his followers, with some saying an airport of such quality was long overdue.

Others said Nigeria was arriving late in terms of having a good airport and noted that they hoped it was going to be maintained.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Lagos airport

@project-bam said:

"Nigeria! You are just catching up. Others are far ahead."

@Igbins kings said:

"Last two months on my way to Europe, there was no light when my flight was about to go. The workers have started collecting money from people."

@1080ww said:

"Sop gave power to them not to do more. They need to do more."

@JolomX_de_stallion said:

"Wow! This is good. I can’t wait to come home."

@Ogunleye516 said:

"The problem is, can this be maintained for long periods of time?"

