A trending video of an Igbo man dancing with so much energy abroad has caught the attention of netizens

It was gathered that the young man who was having in graduation abroad invited an Ogene group to play their instruments

Social media users who came across the video shared via the Instagram app stormed the comments section to react

A Nigerian man living abroad recently celebrated his graduation ceremony in a grand style.

The young man who was graduating from Morehouse college in Atlanta, Georgia, dances with so much energy on the d-day.

Igbo man invites Oghene group to graduation party Photo credit: @lindaikejiblog/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Graduating student invites Ogene players

The Igbo man invited a group of men who are experts in playing the Ogene (a style of Igbo music consisting of the ogene instrument, which is a large metal bell).

A video shared by @lindaikejisblog on Instagram showed him dancing and exuding much energy as the Ogene group did their job.

His action created a beautiful scene on the road and passers-by couldn't stop catching a glimpse of the epic display.

Reactions as Igbo man dances abroad

Nigerians who watched the video took turns to share their thoughts in the comments section.

Urchmedical said:

"U see that turning moves before the end of the video? E no get wet in u wan tell me, the guy dey wear masquerade when em still dey Naija. That move is iconic."

I.tochii reacted:

"Maturity is realizing Ogene is such a beautiful music genre."

Therealbolajiayinde said:

"I love that I’m actually half Igbo I feel complete."

Anita_bibiann asked:

"Why wasn’t his IG account handle tagged?"

Kelvin_kertz said:

"Nwa Agu adiro efu na Mba. Nwanne, Elu na Ala ga erubere gi isi."

Superstar_skinny commented:

"In my next life, I still want to be an Igbo man. Igbo amaka osiso."

Obialorj said:

"Proud Igbo guy. God bless and keep us all. Igbo to the world."

Phantom_marley_ said:

"A very cultured son of his father."

Kpakpando_28 said:

"Nwoke bu godi standing fan. Okwulu okalisia. Igbo Amaka!we the Umu Ada Igbo stand proud."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng