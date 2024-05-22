A video of three Nigerian siblings speaking Igbo language has sparked massive reactions from netizens on TikTok

The interesting clip showed the siblings who were raised abroad showing off their Igbo speaking skills

Netizens who watched the video shared via the TikTok app took turns to encourage the siblings for the great effort they put in

Several Nigerians have been showering accolades three adorable Igbo siblings living overseas.

This happened after the siblings came online to showcase their Igbo speaking skills despite being raised abroad.

Nigerian siblings raised abroad speak Igbo

Source: TikTok

3 siblings speak Igbo language

In a video shared by one of the siblings identified as @naeche on TikTok, they all gathered in one place to speak one at a time.

While the eldest child spoke more fluently and audibly, the others were not so fluent but they tried their best.

The siblings also acknowledged their imperfection in speaking the language and hoped to do better as time passed.

The video was captioned:

"Meet my siblings. The fluency deteriorates as we decrease in age but we're trying."

Reactions as abroad-based siblings speak Igbo

Nigerians stormed the comments section of the post to react to the video shared via the TikTok app.

@Rose said:

"Chiadika igbo is stronger and he is so cute."

@favour reacted:

"Please I'm very much interested in your brother please sis I promise to teach you igbo very well."

@Deragold said:

"Naeche this movement you started for your family is going to pay you well."

@Paulowhite said:

"Nne biko, be tagging there handles. So we can be following them too."

@user4740206059855 said:

"Chiasoka is very beautiful please chi chi would you marry me."

@ChikaChukwurah said:

"I love it so much that you all have igbo name that have deep meaning. Neche, Sochima, Chiadika and Chiasokam, Chukwu gozierem unu nine Chiadika."

@chelseaubazi said:

"I love that the algorithm keeps bringing your content to my fyp."

@DrJeph reacted:

"Proud of all your intentional efforts to keep learning and improving your mother tongue. I love the unity I see too. keep it up."

@obilorernest said:

"They sound like AI with robotic tone."

@fibeztttt commented:

"Robotic Igbo. Second girl."

@DICHUKA GLOBAL SERVICES LTD added:

"Beautiful u all should keep uniting other igbo children encourage them to speak, don't be shy doing little is better than not doing at all."

Watch the video below:

