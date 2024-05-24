A young man has decried how Nigerians were going about mining the trending crypto project, Tapswap

While issuing a warning to Nigerians, he said Tapswap would soon be banned and gave a reason for his statement

Ahead of the Tapswap launch pool, a crypto expert, Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma, has shed light on questions surrounding the withdrawal method

A Nigerian youth, @heisdera._, has lamented the possible downside of the Tapswap craze among Nigerians.

Many Nigerians became active Taspwap participants following the success of Notcoin.

He said Tapswap would be banned because of Nigerians. Photo Credit: (@heisdera._), @tapswap_mining

Why Tapswap may be banned soon

@heisdera._ said Tapswap may be banned if Nigerians continue with the way they are mining it on Telegram. Speaking in Pidgin, he said:

"Them go soon ban this Tapswap because of una. Una sabi overdo things. Anything wey enter this country Nigeria, una go just overdo the thing sotay the people wey do the thing go fear una.

"Them go fear una. Allow people wey just start make we cash out small before una do this thing..."

He recalled seeing someone using 10 fingers to engage in Tapswap mining and marvelled. He called for a moderate engagement in Tapswap so he and other Nigerians 'can cash out' when it is launched.

His TikTok video stirred mixed reactions.

Crypto expert on 'cashing out' from Tapswap

When quizzed about the 'cashing out' part of Tapswap, crypto expert Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma said that cannot be stated yet as Tapswap has not disclosed it. He, however, gave a hint, taking a cue from Notcoin. He told Legit.ng:

"Well, we're not to know their method of withdrawal, which I believe will be disclosed a week or two weeks to the day of launch.

"But if it should do the same as Notcoin, then I advise everyone to get familiar with exchange apps like OKX, Binance, Bitget, Bybit, gate.io and some other exchange/wallet apps, because it was through these most of those who engaged in Notcoin got paid."

Watch the video below:

People react to the Tapswap craze

diaryofAmarachi said:

"My government teacher was busying tapping instead of teaching us."

Banger said:

"Una don notice say na coin wey people neva know dey boom millions for the few wey dey lucky to am? e.g notcoin, shiba, etc."

Beautiful matters said:

"I swear den don dey over do this thing."

️DESTINY-SURE️ said:

"I think say nah only me notice am."

ABBA ️ said:

"I heard it is a game after all."

xtopher said:

"Brother calm down nah .

"200 $i cash out for notcoin too small that's why am more serious."

Racheal said:

"We go do am the way we did Guinness Book of Record."

pando088 said:

"I thought about this today."

 MIBarauFX said:

"If they no lunch this Tapswap war go dey for this country."

Trick to get more Tapswap coins faster

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared a new trick Nigerians can adopt to get more Tapswap coins faster and reaccess Telegram.

In a Facebook post, Ambrose said people still getting Tapswap error messages should access Telegram with a virtual private network (VPN). Ambrose revealed he used X-VPN to access his, which is absolutely free.

Corroborating Ambrose's advice, a crypto expert, Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma, told Legit.ng that Nigerians can still access Tapswap with the various VPNs available, adding that the 'login' problem was because of the Nigerian location.

