Tapswa has spoken about banning Nigerians from the app as there were rumours Nigerians would be denied access

This came as many people reported that the Tapswap app is not opening in Nigeria except if for the miners use a VPN

In a statement on Friday, Tapswap issued clarifications on the reasons behind the challenges faced by Nigerian tappers

Tapswap has spoken on the issue of whether it has banned Nigerians from using the app.

Tapswap's reaction came at a time when some Nigerians insisted they found it had to open the Telegram coin mining app.

Tapswap says no plans to ban Nigerians from app. Photo credit: Getty Images/Tim Roberts and X/Tapswap. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

In a statement issued on X on Friday, May 24, Tapswap clarified issues surrounding the rumours that it had banned Nigerians.

Has Tapswap banned Nigerians?

According to Tapswap, there is no plan to ban Nigerians from the app and insisted that it faced some technical challenges.

Tapswap said:

"Dear Nigerian community. We've heard concerns about limiting access to users from your country, but we want to clarify that this is not the case. We had to enable verification for the region from where DDoS attacks were initiated. As promised, we will disable this once our infrastructure is fully adapted.

"We deeply appreciate every member of our community from all around the world and always welcome you here. Thank you for your understanding and support."

See the post below:

Reactions as Tapswap sends message to Nigerians

@love_ibanga said:

"All these ones na story. Make my tap tap no lost o. I don invest emotions already."

@winifred1_ said:

"My fingers now tap tap on their own without my permission."

@smart_ech said:

"Me holding my hands now cause it's already used to tapping, please rectify it fast, I cant hold it any longer."

@ojehstephen said:

"Nigerians are your biggest supporters. Know this and know peace."

Why Tapswap is not opening

Meanwhile, a lady said there was no need to fret if Tapswap refused to open at the moment, noting that it was a general issue.

She was responding to many complaints by people who were mining Tapswap and hoping to cash out.

Her update about Tapswap was corroborated in the Tapswap Telegram community, where it was disclosed that maintenance was underway.

Source: Legit.ng