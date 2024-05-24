A Nigerian lady said she decided to start coin mining on Tapswap so that she would benefit if it pays participants

She said when Notcon started, and people rushed to mine coins on the app, but she refused to participate

She said Notcoin later paid some people she knows, noting that the person made N368,000 from it when it paid

A lady who is one of the people mining coins on Tapwswap said she joined, so she could benefit if it worked.

The lady said she made the mistake of not participating in Notcoin mining when it was popular.

The lady said she missed out on Notcoin. Photo credit: TikTok/Osesweet and X/Tapswap.

The lady, Ose Sweet, said she would not sit and relax this time around, noting that she would benefit from Tapswap if it turned out to pay participants like Notcoin.

Is Tapswap real?

Ose posed the question of whether Tapswap is real, but she drew an example from Notcoin, which went viral in the same way.

Ose said she knows someone who cashed out on Notcoin, making about N360,000 from the platform when it paid.

She therefore said there was no harm in participating in Tapswap tapping since no money is being spent on it.

Is Tapswap legit?

Meanwhile, Bright Ibaa, a long-time crypto enthusiast, said he also earned money from Notcoin.

He spoke to Legit.ng on how the tapping could lead to participants making money if Tapswap is eventually listed.

He said:

"It works by you just tapping because it is an airdrop to be listed as crypto, just like Bitcoin that you know. You earn after the tapping ends, and your tapped points determine how much you earn. It's 100% legit. I have taken dollars from another similar project, Notcoin."

When asked to mention the amount he made from Notcoin, Bright said it was personal to him.

He told Legit.ng:

"That's personal, but very good money. The tapping is not by force; if you don't want to, you can choose not to get involved."

Watch Ose's video below:

Reactions to Ose's post

@Chiomy said:

"My hand dey pain me. I don too tap."

@gift cool said:

"Please how can I connect my Tapswap to my phantom wallet?"

@Bezaleel Femi said:

"Withdrawal is not 30th is converting of Tapswap to the real coin."

Man buys AC with money earned from Notcoin

Meanwhile, a Nigerian youth happily showcased the air conditioner he purchased thanks to earnings from Notcoin.

He posed with the AC and urged crypto enthusiasts to keep tapping in order to take advantage of Tapswap mining.

