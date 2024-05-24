A Nigeran man shared information on how Tapswap coin miners can connect the app to their Solana Phantom wallet

He shared the tutorial on how to go about it and have their Tapswap connected to Solana without much stress

Tapswap is yet to launch, and no withdrawals are being made yet, but many young people have joined the tapping game

A Nigerian man shared information on how to connect Tapswap to the Solana Phantom Wallet.

He posted the video on YouTube, showing Tapswap coin miners how to go about connecting to Solana.

The man shared a tutorial on how to connect Tapswap to Solana Phantom Wallet. Photo credit: Getty Images/Henrik Sorensen and X/Tapswap. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

In the video shared by Everyday Wealth, the man said Tapswap is yet to launch but would do so soon.

After he posted the video, many people in the comment section said it was helpful to them.

How to connect your Tapswap to Solana Wallet

The Solana Phantom Wallet website also offers a tutorial on connecting Tapswap to the Solana Phantom wallet.

According to the website, the first step is to install the Phantom Wallet on the phone.

It continues:

"Launch the Tapswap bot on your Telegram app. Tap on the "Task" button at the bottom of the screen. Select "Connect Solana wallet". Tap on "Start mission" and then select the "Go" option next to the Solana wallet. In the pop-up webview, you will see the option to connect to the Phantom wallet. Click on "Connect". This will automatically open the Phantom wallet. In the Phantom wallet, tap on "Connect"."

Tapswap is one of many Telegram apps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng spoke to Sandra Safee, a businesswoman and a crypto enthusiast, who said there are many mining apps and that Tapswap is just one of them.

Her words:

"So there are a lot of mining projects everywhere. Some have been in existence for three months, six months, one year, some even five years and they are yet to launch. You can be lucky to hop on the one of six months and you cash out. So like, I said, consistency, and patient are required."

See the video tutorial below:

Why Tapswap was not opening

Meanwhile, a lady has said there is no need to fret if Tapswap refuses to open at the moment, noting that it is a general issue.

She was responding to many complaints by people who are currently mining Tapswap and hoping to cash out.

Her update about Tapswap was corroborated in the Tapswap Telegram community, where it was disclosed that maintenance was underway.

Source: Legit.ng