A lady was on an aeroplane when she saw that her suitcase was left behind at the airport.

Unfortunately, the aeroplane was ready to take off, and there was nothing she could do about it.

The lady said the airplane was about to take off when she saw her suitcase. Photo credit: TikTok/@nothannahmargie.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the passenger, Nothannah Margie, lamented that she literally sobbed mid-air.

The video shows the suitcase as it lay alone under an aeroplane, unattended.

The video is captioned:

"When your plane is litarally taklng off and you saw just your suitcase left behind."

A lot of netizens reacted to the video while some of them shared similar experiences.

Reactions as lady's suitcase is left at the airport

@Shayan.x.26 said:

"Once, I also saw a suitcase on the runway and laughed that someone's suitcase was gonna left there.When I reached my destination after not getting my luggage I realised it was mine."

@Hannah commented:

"Suitcase watching you leave like..."

@Sidclusive said:

"Suitcase said: have a safe flight!"

@Kelsie said:

"Okay but this happened to me and I got a $500 shopping spree on air Canada AND my luggage delivered to my hotel within 24 hours. A bad start to my trip but a blessing in disguise."

@lex said:

"I would be so frustrated and sobbing bad."

@hayley said:

I have seen this once & told the flight attendant and she yelled at me that it wasn't her job."

