A Nigerian girl has shared a video of her dog's reaction after she pretended to have fainted in its presence

In a video trending on TikTok, she fell to the ground to see what her dog would do in such a circumstance

The lady was disappointed when she saw the dog acting so unbothered and even taking a seat

A Nigerian dog's reaction to seeing its owner falling to the ground has left netizens rolling on the floor.

In the hilarious clip, the dog's owner made a practical experiment to know how useful her dog would be in troubling times.

Dog unbothered as owner falls on the ground Photo credit: @favysmile0/TikTok.

Nonchalant dog disappoints owner in video

The clip shared by @favysmile0 showed the moment the dog's owner intentionally fell to the ground at home.

She wanted to see what her dog would do if it sees that she fainted or was in a critical condition.

As she laid on the ground, the unbothered dog moved closer and sat on the ground without caring about her.

The disappointed lady quickly stood from the floor and chased the dog out of her sight for not caring about her welfare.

She captioned the video:

"I pretended to faint in front of my ekuke dog. See this mumu. Na so I for die? Foolish dog."

Reactions as lady tests her ekuke dog

Nigerians who came across the video on the TikTok app found it very hilarious.

@LOVETH said:

"For the dog mind kukuma die make I enter street because u nor dey give me wetin I want."

@Jomiloju reacted:

"This video just made me remember when I had stomach pain in d middle of d night and it was just me and my dog dat was at home a Lhasa to be precise and he was so scared he was licking my face and even went as far as banging d door for people to know something was wrong but at the end of d day they later stole my dog."

@pretty bae stated:

"The dog was like that one concern your papa if you fall finish you stand up."

@mirabel reacted:

"The dog:madam if you fall finish bring food give me jare. You never feed me since."

@ashabi reacted:

"If you faint make them no kidnap you na why the dog sit down dey watch you."

@Tega said:

"Remember back then when I had This dog at home, this dog go de follow me drag okpa."

@BABY said:

"Since I started TikTok I have not have up to 400 followers is because am from a poor home."

@shamsiyah added:

"Naso them Dey take faint see as the dog throwaway face immediately you faint. You slf Dey out cloth for ground faint nawa o."

@yyy added:

"You spray wrapper for ground before fainting and you expect the dog to take you serious?"

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng