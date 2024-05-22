Some Nigerian students who failed to pay their school fees as specified have been asked to leave the UK without delay

The students are studying various courses at Teesside University, UK, and they did not pay fees as required by the school

They were removed from their courses and reported to the UK's Home Office, resulting in their visas being withdrawn

A group of Nigerian students have been asked to leave the UK without further delay.

The students are studying at Teesside University, where they failed to pay their fees as specified.

The students failed to pay their fees on time. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

The delay in paying their school fees resulted in the students being reported to the UK's Home Office.

After they were reported, their visas were withdrawn and they were asked to fly back to Nigeria.

Nigerian students unenrolled from Teesside University

The students were removed from their courses, which means they would have no access to study facilities.

One of the students, Adenike Ibrahim, said she only missed one payment and she was kicked out.

Adenike was already in her final year and was nearly submitting her dissertation when she was reported to the Home Office.

Adenike, who is a mother, told the BBC:

"I did default [on payments], but I'd already paid 90% of my tuition fees and I went to all of my classes. I called them and asked to reach an agreement, but they do not care what happens to their students. It has been heartbreaking for my son especially, he has been in so much distress since I told him."

Another student who was also kicked out, Esther Obigwe, said she has not been able to eat after she was asked to leave the school.

She said:

"I attended all of my classes and seminars, I'm a hell of an active student. It is disheartening, I am now on antidepressants and being here alone, I have nobody to talk to. For over two months, I've barely eaten or slept and I don't understand why this is being meted at us, we didn't do anything wrong."

Also, Jude Salubi said he has paid £14,000 (N25.7 million) and has a balance of £14,000 (N25.7 million) to complete his fees.

He told the BBC:

"As of now I have paid £14,000 and have a balance of £14,000. I am willing to come to an agreement as to how I will make this payment, but I need guarantees that I will be re enrolled into school and my visa restored."

