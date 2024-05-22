Two friends who met in Nevada, USA, embraced emotionally with great excitement, showing how much they had missed each other

In the video, the friends, meeting outside, were so happy to see each other that they fell to the ground while hugging

They picked themselves up and began hugging again, leaving their luggage behind without a second thought of its safety

Two friends who reunited in Nevada, USA, hugged each other with great emotion and excitement, showing how much they had missed each other.

In the video, the friends met outside and were so overjoyed to see each other that they fell to the ground while hugging.

Friends meet after 5 years. Photo credit: @divine_3

Source: TikTok

They quickly picked themselves up and started hugging again, completely forgetting their luggage, as shown by @divine_3.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User83839838383883 said:

“At this point I have accepted my fate that am not born to have friends.”

Vickyjamal1 wrote:

“Where do people get friends I mean bff. Never had a friend all my life.”

Nafula commented:

“Nimedhani ni vita issue za relationship kumbe I was never born to have friends.”

Kavinya also commented:

“I've never tasted genuine friendship.”

Octavihere:

“This is too cute, long distance friendship?”

Fauzlahmiroya:

“My friends borrow money and never return it.”

Argentineo:

“I need a best friend Dem jameni.”

Natalie:

“Me smiling as if i have friends.”

Mo mbithi:

“My perfect n this type of friend just never match so we can fall down together.”

Shee-raw:

“And to us who don't have friends because we don't want drama.”

Annah:

“How I wish I can have a loyal friend..I need a bfffffff anyone?”

Shlann Jayden:

“Which shop can I buy a genuine friend and I promise I'll be a genuine friend too.”

Lady whose friends relocated abroad cries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has complained about how relocation makes people lose friends, and no one has complained.

With a teary voice, the lady said that the last time she had a birthday party, not up to 10 friends showed up.

She (@ololade_sappor) added that as people move abroad, Nigerians lose friends in other countries. Her video got many emotional.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man who recently relocated to the United Kingdom has shared his friend's reaction after seeing a picture that showed him covered in snow.

Source: Legit.ng