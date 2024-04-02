A Nigerian man has shared his female friend’s reaction after he relocated to the United Kingdom without informing her

The sad lady sent a WhatsApp voice note to him crying and feeling bad that she might not get to see him again

According to the man, the tearful lady found out that he was no longer in Nigeria after he posted a picture in snow

A Nigerian man who recently relocated to the United Kingdom has shared his friend's reaction after seeing a picture that showed him covered in snow.

The man identified as @armstrongosas on TikTok confessed that he did not inform her before relocating abroad.

Man who relocated abroad shares voice note he received Photo credit: @armstrongosas/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in tears as man relocates abroad

She cried bitterly in the voice note and asked why he didn't tell her before leaving Nigeria to another country.

She lamented that she might probably not see him again, adding that she was also happy for him.

Reacting to the emotional voice note, the young man apologised to his friend for not informing her that he was traveling.

Sharing the voice note on TikTok, @armstrongosas wrote:

“My friend's reaction When I finally posted a snow picture. The most emotional.”

Reactions as man abroad gets emotional message

Netizens in the comments section on TikTok had different things to say about the voice note.

While some people found the voice note emotional, others believed she was pretending and expressed happiness that he didn't tell her.

Panditocracy said:

“My brother run oo. Na karashika and her crocodile tears.”

Нуре said:

"Armstrong why you Japa leave am nah.”

Thoughts reacted:

“Thank God you didn't tell her.”

BIg Niru said:

“Person wey go burst into laugh after the vn you no.”

@davidalways06 reacted:

“The cry is for herself, also wishing she is able to go there too.”

@king reacted:

“No mind all this babes when you dey naija them no been send you oh when you don jah them go come dey do like say them been want you so bad.”

Devon said:

“Person wey for carry your picture to give baba.”

@hawlah08 reacted:

“Sorry dear b strong for Armstrong.”

Mmesoya_ said:

“@chef Che she sounds just like olive.”

Watch the video below:

Man in tears as neighbour secretly relocates

