A Nigerian man, Maverick, has cried out on social media after receiving a loan of a whooping N1 million from GT bank

Sharing how it happened, he disclosed how he had been receiving emails telling him that he was eligible for a loan

Maverick said was 'playing around' with the quick credit loan section on the app when he was suddenly credited and given a year to pay back

A Nigerian man has narrated how he unexpectedly got a loan of N1 million from Guaranty Trust (GT) Bank.

The young man lamented that he was only 'playing around' with the quick credit loan section on GT Bank app when he was suddenly credited.

Nigerian man gets N1 million loan from bank Photo credit: Issa Bin Saleh AlKindy, Bloomberg / Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man cries out over unexpected N1m loan

According to the young man identified on X as @maverickhills, he was given a loan of one million naira to pay back in a year.

Narrating what transpired, he recounted how he had been receiving emails from the bank informing him that he was eligible for a loan.

He subsequently downloaded the app and decided to 'play with it' only to get a loan that he didn't plan to take.

Sharing his story via his official X account, he reiterated his decision never to make such a mistake.

He wrote:

“I was just playing around with GTbank quick credit loan on the app o, as they have been sending me emails that I am eligible for a loan, now they have credited my account with N1M. I am to pay back in one year. I won't fucck around next time.”

Reactions as man gets unexpected loan

Nigerians took to the comment section to call out their banks while others made suggestions on what he can do about the money.

@thepremi said:

“It's best to pay it off right now. Now is the only time you'll have the lowest interest incured.”

@yewande reacted:

“@UBAGroup see your mate oo. Do something for your customers too.”

@Uniqueem45 said:

“@ZenithBank I'm I not eligible to your loan?”

@enilowo said:

“If you don't have genuine need for that money, I advise you go to your branch and tell them you do not need it and the loan be canceled."

@Livingproof405 reacted:

“@MyFCMB@fcmb_help you guys are seeing what other banks are doing right? Why am I not eligible for fast loan but in the app and on ussd?”

@le Modelle said:

“You can liquidate the loan immediately. Login on internet banking, you'll see the option to liquidate. Or call customer service and tell them you want the loan liquidated immediately.”

@pharsarsy said:

“Gt loan interest is so small I'm sure the interest in a year won't even amount till 200k.”

@FadareJ said:

“Broda, I no say e no concern me o, but if you don't absolutely need this loan or can't use it for a venture that will pay it down, please liquidate it/pay it down immediately! You can do this on that same app, in fact same day! There're few burdens as heavy as a loan not needed!”

Man helps debtors to pay off loans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a PDP chieftain, Oke Umurhohwo, was hailed on social media for helping people repay the money they owe loan apps.

In a tweet on X on December 31, Oke announced his N1 million loan repayment plan, adding that he was doing it in the spirit of the season.

Source: Legit.ng