Access Holdings' net profit increased by over 83% during the first three quarters of the year as it experienced a significant increase in interest revenue.

The post-tax profit increased from N250.4 billion to N457.7 billion, while the pre-tax profit increased by 89.6% to N558.2 billion. Photo Credit: Access Bank

According to its unaudited financial statements, notable growth was also seen in other important revenue sources.

This shows that the firm is on course to meet its turnover goal of N5 trillion for the year after its gross earnings more than doubled to N3.4 trillion, with interest income accounting for almost 70% of that total.

Due to rising expenses that harmed earnings, a large portion of the financial services group's revenue did not turn into profit during the review period.

By allocating a significant portion of its resources to expanding its market share outside of Nigeria, Access Holdings is taking the long view and aiming to rank among the top five banks on the continent by 2027. Compared to 11.9% a year before, the return on equity was 14.6%.

Net interest income was N844.8 billion after interest expenses consumed up to 64.8% of the N2.4 trillion in interest the organisation earned during that time.

The provision made by Access Holdings for bad loans and other impaired financial assets increased by 134.5%, indicating that high lending rates can occasionally cause headaches.

Because the Central Bank of Nigeria decided to raise the reference lending rates by a total of 15.8% since May 2022 in order to combat inflation, lenders in Nigeria have been demanding high fees for loans. Lenders have benefited greatly from it, but many businesses are being forced to the limit.

Due to an increase in credit-related fees and e-banking revenue, fees and commissions during the review period nearly doubled to N401.5 billion.

The post-tax profit increased from N250.4 billion to N457.7 billion, while the pre-tax profit increased by 89.6% to N558.2 billion.

Roosevelt Ogbonna, CEO of its commercial banking subsidiary, told reporters in Lagos on Monday that the financial services giant, which currently has assets worth N41.1 trillion, is considering issuing dollar-denominated securities in two tranches to spur expansion and satisfy the new capital requirements for Nigerian banks.

