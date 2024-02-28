A young lady recently had a good time with her ex-boyfriend’s family and she shared the video on social media

According to her, she had no grudge against her ex’s family because it was their son that hurt her not them

The video she shared showed her hugging and having a nice time with her ex’s family during her visit to his house

A Nigerian lady has gushed over the beautiful relationship she shares with her ex-boyfriend's family.

The lady identified as @east_side_goddess on TikTok posted a video of herself and her ex-boyfriend’s family hugging each other and having fun together.

Lady visits her ex-boyfriend's family Photo credit: @eastsidegoddess/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady posts video of ex-boyfriend’s family

She reiterated how she missed her ex-boyfriend's family so much and believed that they missed her too.

In a heartwarming video, they treated her with so much love like she was a member of their family.

The lady revealed that she has no grudge against them because they didn't wrong her.

She wrote:

“Today I went to visit my ex's mother they missed me and I missed them too, sometimes we can't just control destiny it is what it is. Na their pikin wrong me, no be family.”

Reactions as lady visits ex-boyfriend’s family

The video caused a buzz in the comments section as netizens shared their thoughts.

Only one AstyEs said:

“My own na to carry cane waka if I see the werey siblings na to wipe them.”

Chinny reacted:

“It's almost 6yrs now but anywhere my ex's mother sees me she do hug me so tight o would call my name, look into my eyes and hug me again.”

Mon Luggard reacted:

“This girl Thunder fire who no love you. Yes I said what I said.”

Smallie reacted:

“You really did understanding girlfriend.”

@user5644305945767 said:

“Hustle hard big bae you really carry responsibility.”

Ose commented:

“Me dey vex for everybody the full family.”

@ladysomie said:

“Which one be ex mother am confused, make Una no vex.”

Abikhe267 said:

“My ex didn't hurt me his family did.”

Victoriousempire said:

“I get pure heart but can never be me oo, quarter of his family members knew they kept quiet and watch me get hurt.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng