A video of a lady showing off her newly-done tattoo has gone viral on social media sparking mixed reactions

In the video, the tattoo artist cleans the work which featured a simple line drawn from the back of her ear to her middle finger

Several social media users have reacted to the video with some questioning the reason for getting that type of tattoo

A lady's decision to tattoo a straight line on one side of her body has left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions.

The video has sparked reactions.

In a video posted on social media by @krakshq, a lady is seen getting her newly-done tattoo cleaned by presumably, the tattoo artist.

The tattoo, as seen in the video, comprises of a straight line drawn from the back of her ear all the way through her shoulder, arm and down to her middle finger.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to video of the tattoo

The video which has gone viral on social media had several netizens questioning the rationale behind getting such a tattoo.

Check out some comments below:

mz_shuniie:

"People are going through a lot."

tosin_ap:

"Be like say she wan slice that part later."

katiebeej:

"Vecna inspired."

treasur_rich:

"This one just want experience pain. Heartbreak pain no Dey enough."

purple_emoji_:

"Omo I really want ask her why?"

riccoten:

"You went through all that pain , just to draw a basic, long line Just use pen or marker na."

zainabsanaya:

"She probably wonders how it feels to be sliced in halves."

lawal_damilare:

"Na demarcation….she dey divide herself."

lancelotonyedika:

"Maybe her papa na fisherman ☻️"

empress_pebi:

"She just drew a thin line between Good and evil."

