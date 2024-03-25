A young Nigerian man is over the moon as he has tied the nuptial knot with his American lover

The video of their wedding went viral on TikTok, getting over 458,000 views and close to 2500 comments

The American woman said she does not care about the negative comments trailing their relationship

Many TikTok users are reacting to the video of a Nigerian man who married his American sweetheart.

The video shared by @mr_mrsaderemi, showed the couple sharing a kiss apparently after tying the nuptials.

The man and his sweetheart tied the knot. Photo credit: TikTok/@mr_mrsaderemi.

Source: TikTok

They were dressed in Yoruba traditional attire, holding hands and enjoying their union, but the video also got many comments.

While some of the comments were positive and wished the couple well, others insinuated that the woman was older.

However, the woman said does not care about negative comments people are making about their union. She said she was enjoying the comments as some trolls said they mistook her for the man's mother.

She said in the video:

"Let me say this. thank you all for the negative and positive comments. 70 years old, never! His mother, never! But keep it coming, I'm enjoying it."

In another video, the Nigerian man was spotted with the American woman and the video is captioned:

"I will love you forever my sweetheart."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man marries American woman

@Priceless said:

"Wife dey na you dey find Rihanna."

@Mama and Her Girls said:

"It's good to watch video to the end before you comment on. I almost typed sweet mother."

@Gift Feddies said:

"So old men can marry younger girls but aged women can’t? Congratulations Ma."

@debra oliver commented:

"God please don't allow any of my brothers to marry an older woman because of money."

@HotpasteMEDIA remarked:

"The woman is beautiful. Why all the harsh comments? If the man finds her beautiful and attractive, then who are you to complain?"

@kingdomBuzz said:

"She is beautiful. The guy is lucky. Good luck my guy."

@MissKelin said:

"Another day just to remind you that when the time is right, I, the Lord will make it happen. There's a match made for everyone."

Source: Legit.ng