A young man became the latest landlord in town as he finished a building project worth millions of naira

The man installed all the necessary modern facilities like water tanks to make living in the bungalow comfortable

Many who saw the interior of the building with tiles, POP, and imported chairs congratulated him on the achievement

A young Nigerian man spent millions of naira to build a portable bungalow, and people loved the result.

He captured the moment the house was built from the foundation. He invested much in giving the house the best stone-coated roof.

The man's bedroom has a private TV for entertainement. Photo source: @authentic0011

Important chairs and tiles

The landlord also used aluminum casement for his windows to give it a modern look. He tiled a part of the exterior walls to repel rain water.

After the house was done, he (@authentic0011) got luxurious chairs and a dining set that added beauty to his interior. His bedroom looked like a 5-star hotel. It has a TV and AC.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

...DAVID said:

"Congrats bro, e go reach everybody I believe."

mimilove said:

"Congratulations dearly, I tap for my brothers ooo."

faith smart 1234 said:

"Another day to start saying congrats on till it get to my turn congratulations bros."

dovelyqueen said:

"Biggest congratulations, dear more blessings."

Kazeem Alayo said:

"Congratulations to you brother."

Double Grace said:

"Congratulations bro I tap your blessings."

2oddmaster said:

"Congratulations to build house finish no easy ohhh."

@micheal said:

"Congratulations brother man God is the greatest."

Dee said:

"Big congrats. I pray to make my family proud anytime soon and make a difference in my family."

CHINYELUGO_1 asked:

"Please is this one plot of land that contained all this?"

B!G_D£RA said:

"Not giving up, till it’s my turn."

Genevieve said:

"Wow I love what I saw, congratulations to you."

