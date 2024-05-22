Global site navigation

Young Man Builds House, Puts Imported Chairs Inside, Furnishes Bedroom like 5-Star Hotel
People

by  Joseph Omotayo 2 min read
  • A young man became the latest landlord in town as he finished a building project worth millions of naira
  • The man installed all the necessary modern facilities like water tanks to make living in the bungalow comfortable
  • Many who saw the interior of the building with tiles, POP, and imported chairs congratulated him on the achievement

A young Nigerian man spent millions of naira to build a portable bungalow, and people loved the result.

He captured the moment the house was built from the foundation. He invested much in giving the house the best stone-coated roof.

Interior decor ideas/Building house with stone coated roof.
The man's bedroom has a private TV for entertainement. Photo source: @authentic0011
Source: TikTok

Important chairs and tiles

The landlord also used aluminum casement for his windows to give it a modern look. He tiled a part of the exterior walls to repel rain water.

After the house was done, he (@authentic0011) got luxurious chairs and a dining set that added beauty to his interior. His bedroom looked like a 5-star hotel. It has a TV and AC.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

...DAVID said:

"Congrats bro, e go reach everybody I believe."

mimilove said:

"Congratulations dearly, I tap for my brothers ooo."

faith smart 1234 said:

"Another day to start saying congrats on till it get to my turn congratulations bros."

dovelyqueen said:

"Biggest congratulations, dear more blessings."

Kazeem Alayo said:

"Congratulations to you brother."

Double Grace said:

"Congratulations bro I tap your blessings."

2oddmaster said:

"Congratulations to build house finish no easy ohhh."

@micheal said:

"Congratulations brother man God is the greatest."

Dee said:

"Big congrats. I pray to make my family proud anytime soon and make a difference in my family."

CHINYELUGO_1 asked:

"Please is this one plot of land that contained all this?"

B!G_D£RA said:

"Not giving up, till it’s my turn."

Genevieve said:

"Wow I love what I saw, congratulations to you."

Nigerian man living in the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man living in the UK made a video of one of his achievements from living abroad for five years - a house.

The man (@lil.carmas.uk) sent money home and built a beautiful bungalow. His video captured the building process.

