Young Man Builds House, Puts Imported Chairs Inside, Furnishes Bedroom like 5-Star Hotel
- A young man became the latest landlord in town as he finished a building project worth millions of naira
- The man installed all the necessary modern facilities like water tanks to make living in the bungalow comfortable
- Many who saw the interior of the building with tiles, POP, and imported chairs congratulated him on the achievement
A young Nigerian man spent millions of naira to build a portable bungalow, and people loved the result.
He captured the moment the house was built from the foundation. He invested much in giving the house the best stone-coated roof.
Important chairs and tiles
The landlord also used aluminum casement for his windows to give it a modern look. He tiled a part of the exterior walls to repel rain water.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Nigerian lady laments becoming pepper seller after 4 years in university, reveals course she studied
After the house was done, he (@authentic0011) got luxurious chairs and a dining set that added beauty to his interior. His bedroom looked like a 5-star hotel. It has a TV and AC.
Watch his video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
...DAVID said:
"Congrats bro, e go reach everybody I believe."
mimilove said:
"Congratulations dearly, I tap for my brothers ooo."
faith smart 1234 said:
"Another day to start saying congrats on till it get to my turn congratulations bros."
dovelyqueen said:
"Biggest congratulations, dear more blessings."
Kazeem Alayo said:
"Congratulations to you brother."
Double Grace said:
"Congratulations bro I tap your blessings."
2oddmaster said:
"Congratulations to build house finish no easy ohhh."
@micheal said:
"Congratulations brother man God is the greatest."
Dee said:
"Big congrats. I pray to make my family proud anytime soon and make a difference in my family."
CHINYELUGO_1 asked:
"Please is this one plot of land that contained all this?"
B!G_D£RA said:
"Not giving up, till it’s my turn."
Genevieve said:
"Wow I love what I saw, congratulations to you."
Nigerian man living in the UK
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man living in the UK made a video of one of his achievements from living abroad for five years - a house.
The man (@lil.carmas.uk) sent money home and built a beautiful bungalow. His video captured the building process.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng