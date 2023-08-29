A lady was blessed with so much money during her birthday because her rich friends stormed the venue with bundles of cash

A video posted on TikTok shows when the event was over and the lady packed money sprayed on her into her room

Although she did not disclose the amount she realized, people who saw the video agreed that she was truly blessed

A Nigerian lady got so much money from her friends and well-wishers on the day she marked her birthday.

The money was plenty such that her room almost lacked the space for the cash that she poured on the floor.

The lady has friends who came to her birthday and gave her so much money. Photo credit: TikTok/@silverdiamond43.

Source: TikTok

In a video she posted, a lot of crumpled Naira Notes were seen lying on the floor like leaves, and she was touching them with happiness.

The lady named Silver Diamond told her followers that she realized all the money during her birthday and most of them were surprised.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian lady gets cash donations from friends on her birthday

People said even some wedding ceremonies fail to produce such amount of money.

Silver did not disclose the total amount she got, but people agreed that she truly has many rich friends.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady makes huge money during her birthday ceremony

@Elina said:

"Please help me ma, my grandma swallowed fridge."

@Growwithivana commented:

"Some people do not even see this one for weddings."

@AjikeAde said:

"Omo I pray I see more than this on my birthday. Congratulations babe."

@AYOOLA__QUEEN commented:

"Please help me ma, my grandfather swallow house."

@user2008075473433 said:

"If na me, no body will visit me for a week, until I finish parking the money."

@sylviabella9 said:

"If your birthday is like this, how much more is your wedding? You have been a good friend to your friends, that's why."

@Silvia Perpetual commented:

"And I dey here they look for money way I go give my mama."

@user7381822921565 said:

"Where una dey get good friends when dey come truth for una?"

Twins mark their birthdays in style

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that two Nigerian women who are twins marked their birthday.

In the video, the old women were seen marking their birthdays, dancing and celebrating in grand style.

Many TikTok users went to the comment section of the video to congratulate the women and to tap into their longevity.

Source: Legit.ng