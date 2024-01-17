A Nigerian lady abroad has celebrated the new bike she bought in Europe with her hard-earned money

The beautiful lady said that she got the bike for N2m abroad as she preferred it more than driving a car

Many TikTok users celebrated her achievement and told her she should be proud of what she got

A Nigerian lady from Delta living abroad had made a video aboEut her latest achievement in Europe.

The woman showed the bike (okada) she recently bought for herself as she said God would also bless her with a car.

The lady sat on the bike in joy. Photo source: @veragold7

Source: TikTok

Lady's first bike abroad

According to her (@veragold7), she could not get a car yet because she was not a licensed driver.

Her excitement over the new purchase was evident. She even showed off how to start the bike with a button in the clip.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mr blaze said:

"My Delta people and bike na 5&6, even if u get license and money u will still buy bike."

OsasofAsia said:

"Omo forget na the best choice you make...congratulations."

Kings Desmond said:

"Just small fuel you don't reach where you dey go D thing dey other people mind but dem dey sham, congrats pretty."

NKEM4JESUS said:

"My sister from my great Agbor kingdom, congratulations."

Brighto said:

"Congrats sister wish you more grace Agbor in abroad."

user57169736273951 said:

"Raise am Raise am."

Hendrixmeg TV said:

"A big congratulations to you dear know worry once I enter I go buy you car I promise."

VICKY said:

"We no Dey carry last congratulations big time."

Ck_Canada said:

"Big congratulations e no easy."

wisdom korea said:

"Congratulations sister, forget car na bike win am oo."

tommy ifeanyi chukwu ikwerisaid:

"Any agbor person when know sabi rade bike,you know say e grow up there."

John Michael okoli said:

"Buy safety cap (helmet) congratulations to you but remember our weather in Europe is had."

Lady bought car abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady expressed great happiness after she achieved a great feat in the United Kingdom.

The lady (@millicentankyeraah) captured the moment she went to the dealership and bought her first car.

