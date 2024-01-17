"No Car License": Nigerian Lady Abroad Buys Bike, Uses Remote to Start Engine, Rejoices Over it
- A Nigerian lady abroad has celebrated the new bike she bought in Europe with her hard-earned money
- The beautiful lady said that she got the bike for N2m abroad as she preferred it more than driving a car
- Many TikTok users celebrated her achievement and told her she should be proud of what she got
A Nigerian lady from Delta living abroad had made a video aboEut her latest achievement in Europe.
The woman showed the bike (okada) she recently bought for herself as she said God would also bless her with a car.
Lady's first bike abroad
According to her (@veragold7), she could not get a car yet because she was not a licensed driver.
Her excitement over the new purchase was evident. She even showed off how to start the bike with a button in the clip.
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
mr blaze said:
"My Delta people and bike na 5&6, even if u get license and money u will still buy bike."
OsasofAsia said:
"Omo forget na the best choice you make...congratulations."
Kings Desmond said:
"Just small fuel you don't reach where you dey go D thing dey other people mind but dem dey sham, congrats pretty."
NKEM4JESUS said:
"My sister from my great Agbor kingdom, congratulations."
Brighto said:
"Congrats sister wish you more grace Agbor in abroad."
user57169736273951 said:
"Raise am Raise am."
Hendrixmeg TV said:
"A big congratulations to you dear know worry once I enter I go buy you car I promise."
VICKY said:
"We no Dey carry last congratulations big time."
Ck_Canada said:
"Big congratulations e no easy."
wisdom korea said:
"Congratulations sister, forget car na bike win am oo."
tommy ifeanyi chukwu ikwerisaid:
"Any agbor person when know sabi rade bike,you know say e grow up there."
John Michael okoli said:
"Buy safety cap (helmet) congratulations to you but remember our weather in Europe is had."
