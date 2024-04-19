National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) law graduate Anyim Veronica Nnenna has called the attention of the public to the activities of scammers regarding her person

She revealed that her Facebook account has been cloned and warned people to stop following the cloned handles

The policewoman shared a screenshot of one of such clone accounts, which already has 5k followers

Anyim Veronica Nnenna has raised an alarm that her Facebook account has been cloned.

The fresh NOUN law graduate disclosed this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 17.

Scammers cloned Anyim Veronica's Facebook account. Photo Credit: Anyim Vera, Azubuike Ihemeje

Source: Facebook

Cloning refers to creating a Facebook account that closely resembles the authentic one.

Veronica shared a screenshot of one of such fake accounts created with her name and picture and warned people to stop following it.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Veronica wrote:

"Good evening to everyone, pls stop following this account, it has been hacked by someone, Thanks."

Veronica became a landowner overnight after a real estate offered her a plot of land, in addition to other offers she received since the controversial fake testimony incident.

People advise Anyim Veronica

Comfort Ekanem said:

"Madam while you are asleep someone is using your name to cash out.

"Can you do a live video to differentiate your page with the fake once?"

Sophia Kosisochukwu said:

"Anyim Vera.

"Change this your profile to professional mode so people can follow you.

"This is an opportunity for you to gain followers and shine forever.

"After now, people will forget about you.

"Make good use of this opportunity God brought your way.

"Don't create another page yet, change the setting of this your profile.

"Ask someone to set it for you if you don't know how to do it."

Grace Ihotu Brodrick said:

"Anyim Vera change ur settings to professional mode mk pple follow u ooooh."

Vivian Chinemerem said:

"Make sure you protect this your real account, put it on two time authentication, and all the othe necessary security measures so that you won't loose this for real account."

Ene Eniamonsie said:

"You are not making good use of your page.. see now people are taping from your grace.. Change your settings so that you can have followers."

Rac Hael said:

"Change ur account to professional mode."

Olivia Okorafor said:

"Na wa oo.

"Na scammers ku full this comment section.

"All these scammers will not allow someone to enjoy her fame in peace."

New video of Anyim Veronica speaking trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a new video of Anyim Veronica addressing netizens had caused a commotion online.

In the clip, she identified herself by the controversial incident that shot her into the limelight and informed netizens she would be in Port Harcourt during the weekend.

The policewoman looked lovely in a dress. Veronica's new video, however, sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng