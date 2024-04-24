A Nigerian restaurant owner designed the place to look as if he was operating in the 1990s in Lagos

Instead of using modern utensils and other restaurant equipment, he made use of earthen pots for flowers and cute enamels

A Nigerian lady who visited the restaurant said she had a great time and was happy to have discovered the place

A 1990s-themed restaurant that operates in Lagos is trending online after its video emerged.

A lady who visited the restaurant recorded a video of the olden days utensils which were in use.

The restaurant makes use of olden days utensils. Photo credit: TikTok/@foodieinlagos.

Source: TikTok

Instead of modern plates, the restaurant owner had enamel sets that were known to have been used during the 90s.

There is also an earthen pot which is used for flowers, all making the place look cool. The place is known as Lokito Restaurant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The video was captioned:

"Lagos is brimming with hidden gems! Just stumbled upon @lokito_restaurant, that offers delicious authentic African cuisine."

After the video was shared by @foodieinlagos, a lot of people on TikTok said they loved it and even indicated interest in eating there.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of 90s-themed restaurant

@Odigrima said:

"This is my brother's restaurant. LOKITO! The vibe is pure here."

@AISE said:

"Imagine going to this place with ur girls on your N2k outfits."

@ALHAJI NICEKID commented:

"Omo those cup cold pass fridge."

@Rose said:

"Screaming quiet and peace. I love it, will definitely visit."

@Reinabelle Rei commented:

"No way I’m drinking water in those cups."

@Alpha male said:

"90’s restaurant but 21st-century price."

@Maurexy01 said:

"You see that plate ehh? It's premium."

@Rossy_zaazy commented:

"The plates and cups are giving me chills."

@Bi Harcourt said:

"The enamel set had me gasping."

@Just_sephine commented:

"Guys forget about the restaurant, it’s the music for me."

Pregnant woman eats chicken at restaurant

Meanwhile, a Nigerian woman who was pregnant said she was supposed to visit the hospital for an antenatal check-up but opted to go to the restaurant instead.

She collected money for antenatal, but she was spotted having a good time and playing like a kid at a fun spot.

The woman made it clear that her husband would think she was in the hospital, but she was actually eating fried chicken somewhere in town.

Source: Legit.ng