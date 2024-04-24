A video trending on social media shows a schoolboy who was in a heated confrontation with a girl who appeared to be older

They were seen standing by the roadside as they faced each other while other young children watched

The video went viral, with many people saying the boy set an example of how children could stand up for themselves

A young boy is trending on social media because of how he stood his ground during a confrontation with a girl who appeared older.

The video, which appeared old, resurfaced on the heels of a widely reported bullying incident at Lead British School, Abuja.

The boy stood his ground during the confrontation. Photo credit: TikTok/Holland.

Source: TikTok

The boy's name is not known but social media users are using him as an example of how one could push back.

It is not clear what generated the argument between the boy and the girl, but he firmly refused to bulge.

He was in his school uniform as were other young children who stood and watched the scene.

The boy's opponent was, however, not wearing a uniform, but both were angry and appeared eager to fight.

The video was first shared on TikTok by Holland, but it was also reshared on X by bod_republic.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy stands his ground

@amietorii said:

"Be bold nothing do you."

@OphycialPHD commented:

"I try these nonsense, till now I no fit use my right leg well."

@iamstretch_ said:

"As you dey make mouth just dey use eye find the nearest exit because your oppressor fit no fall for the mouth o."

@OT96Flex said:

"Too much mouth sef no too good oo, if you come see action you go just tire."

@Amy_beke said:

"Learn to stand up for yourself."

@monako19899 commented:

"I like the boy confident; this is how man is supposed to be."

Fresh information about bullied girl in Lead British Internation School

Meanwhile, fresh information has emerged regarding the bullying incident that happened at Lead British International School.

The cousin of the bullied girl appreciated Nigerians for their support as she shared recent progress on the issue.

She revealed the school has been shut down for the time being and shared what would befall her relative's bully.

Source: Legit.ng