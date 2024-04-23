A Nigerian bride's joy was infectious as she shared a heartwarming video of the special moment she taught her German groom traditional Nigerian wedding dance moves

With unbridled enthusiasm, she guided him through the steps, and despite his playful jokes and teases, he showed a willingness to learn and embrace her cultural heritage

The couple showcased their deep love and commitment to each other, and the joy of celebrating their differences

A Nigerian bride shared a heartwarming moment from her wedding day, where she taught her German groom how to master traditional Nigerian wedding dance moves.

In the delightful video, the bride's enthusiasm was palpable as she attempted to get her husband-to-be to embrace her cultural heritage.

The lady was excited about the dance lessons with Oyinbo groom. Photo credit: @philann

Source: TikTok

Despite finding some of the moves amusing and playfully joking about them, the groom showed a willingness to learn and immerse himself in the celebration, @philann_.

Watch the video:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Amarachi said:

“To see oyinbo wey Dey follow beat na by connection.”

Queen mark commented:

“Who dey fast forward your hubby.”

QueenTHH:

“I prefer my husband to stay sitter than embarrass me in the name of dancing.”

Phily&Anny:

“Omo I love this embankment o.”

Crystal vibesL:

“Aww God wen I really need a white man in my life it's not about money but it has be my dream since childhood to marry a white man.”

Dahmie_perry:

“I don do this rehearsal tire i never see husband.”

Rehannah_Dee:

“Your baby done Dey fly ooh.”

Pansy:

“One thing to dance with Oyibo. them must turn you like garri.”

Ifeomajohnifeomaj:

“Girl you are really trending am happy for you.”

Source: Legit.ng