A TikTok video of an Oyinbo lady dancing with a Nigerian man in traditional attire has gone viral on the internet

The white woman seemed to have learned the art of dancing in the Nigerian style, as she could be seen making amazing moves with the man

They both danced with passion and skill, showing their appreciation and love for entertainment

A captivating video of an Oyinbo woman and a Nigerian man dancing together in colorful traditional attire has warmed hearts.

The video showed the Oyinbo lady displaying her impressive skills in dancing in the Nigerian style.

Nigerian lady dances amazingly with Oyinbo lady. Photo credit: TikTok/@bm_mm

Source: TikTok

She matched the rhythm and moves of the Nigerian man, who guided her with his confident steps and gestures.

Nigerian man dances with Oyinbo lady

They danced joyfully and enthusiastically, expressing their admiration and love for each other’s culture and entertainment.

The video has received thousands of views and comments from people who applauded their cultural fusion and harmony and praised their stunning outfits and performance.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Baskid reacted:

"If you Dey watch the oyinbo alone gather here."

OLA:

"Being a Yoruba is another flex."

Don coded:

"This one nah made in naija abii how."

Kayconnectfreelancer:

"This oyinbo Sabi dance. Omo nah vou dey give me joy bad man."

Olaide.64:

"This oyinbo make me follow you. she sabi dance like die how I wish i can meet her."

Cornflakesjackson:

"She knows how to dance and how to Move."

User3407015902383:

"Wow, Yoruba to the world."

User469763657132:

"Naija everywhere in different skin colours."

Giran Federal:

"Oya Una don catch me, na the Oyinbo I watch all through."

Femioluwaseun438:

"Seriously I had to join you guys."

Bisolakayode730:

"The oyinbo sabi dance pass me wey i be yoruba self, kudos to you."

Source: Legit.ng