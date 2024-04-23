A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions online after sharing a video from her child’s expensive dedication party

The party was so luxurious that one might think it was the wedding of a wealthy groom and the love of his life

Netizens in the comments section wondered how the lady’s wedding was celebrated since her child's dedication was this loud

A Nigerian lady has proudly flaunted the wads of naira notes that were sprayed on her child’s dedication.

The video sparked massive reactions from several netizens who prayed for wealth to also locate them.

Newborn baby's dedication trends online Photo credit: @jennyswiss5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum shares clip from child's dedication

The mother identified on TikTok as @jennyswiss5 also showcased how the hall was well decorated and full to the brim like a wedding party.

Some of the lady's friends that attended the party were dressed uniformly in native attires.

The proud mum also showcased lots of meat that were fried for the dedication.

At the end of the compilation video, she added a clip of herself dancing with her husband like it was their wedding day.

She captioned the video:

“Odogwu child dedication done and dusted. Thank God for the small cash out.”

Reactions trail video of luxurious child dedication

The luxury showcased in the video left netizens on TikTok wondering how extravagant their wedding was.

Armani said:

“If child dedication dey like this tell me how their weeding been dey omo.”

Ashabi Shabbie said:

“Mummy keep that money for him oo no touch am at all because I see cashout for your caption.”

Lora commented:

“In life marry a rich igbo man I repeat rich igbo man.”

@emmanuella said:

“Ordinary dedication wey dem dey do for parlor,e reach una turn you turn am to wedding ceremony.”

Beauty highness reacted:

“If na to pay get rich husband make una talk make I go borrow.”

Dave said:

“You sure say na child dedication cuz even d baby sef dey surprised, he dey shine he eyes hope say nor be my marriage una dey do so on my behalf.”

Source: Legit.ng