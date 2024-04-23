A Nigerian man based in the UK has said Charterhouse School is not for everyone but for those who can afford it

The man, Dipo Awojide, noted that Charterhouse in the UK has been around for over 400 years, and it charges £47,535 (N63.2 million) yearly

Charterhouse, founded in 1611 by Thomas Suton, now has a branch institution in Lekki, Lagos, and it charges N42 million as fees

A Nigerian man said Charterhouse school is for the high and mighty who could afford to send their children there.

The man, Dipo Awojide, said Charterhouse is known to be expensive, insisting that Chatterhouse UK charges £47,535 (N63.2 million) yearly.

Dipo said Charterhouse is not for everyone. Photo credit: X/Ogbeni Dipo and Charterhouse.

Dipo said Charterhouse has been around for over 400 years, indicating that it is a prestigious institution which has trained many prominent people in the UK.

Lagos school that charges N42 million per year

Charterhouse School now has a branch institution in Lekki, Lagos where it charges N42 million as annual fees for primary pupils.

Some Nigerians reacted by saying the school was too expensive, but Dipo has insisted that it is not for every Dick and Harry.

He wrote:

"Charterhouse UK charges £47,535 per year - that is over N60 million. Eton and other top prestigious independent schools charge over £50,000 per annum. These schools have been around. My cousins went to Stonyhurst. Fees are currently £42,000 per year! Charterhouse is over 400 years old, and Eton is over 500 years old, and these institutions have trained UK's Royals, Prime Ministers and other leading professionals in their chosen careers."

Checks on the Charterhouse website confirm Dipo's views about the school fees.

Details on the Charterhouse UK website show that it charges £47,535 (N63.2 million) per year as boarding fees while it takes £38,367 (N51 million) per year for day students.

Who is the owner of Charterhouse School in Lagos?

The website of Charterhouse Lagos indicates that the school has a rich history dating back to 1611. This means the school is new only in Nigeria, but has existed in the UK for hundreds of years.

The school was founded in 1611 by Thomas Sutton. Construction on the Lagos branch began in 2022, and the primary section is due to start in September 2024.

Junior and senior secondary at Charterhouse Lagos kicks off in 2025 and 2027, respectively, according to the school's website.

