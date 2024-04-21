Senator Shehu Sani said he has no problem with Charterhouse School in Lekki, Lagos charging N42m annually

The former lawmaker said he only has a problem with parents who pay N42m as school fees for primary school children

Some Nigerians have also reacted to the N42m fee for a primary school, calling for probing of the parents who pay such an amount

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani said the Charterhouse School in the Lekki area of Lagos charging N42 million per pupil annually is not the problem.

The newly established British independent educational institution charges two million naira as an application fee for interested parents who want to enrol their children (year one to year six) in primary school.

Sani said the people who pay N42 million to register their children in the school are the problem.

He stated this via his verified X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Sunday, April 21.

“The Lagos School that charges N42 million is not the problem, the people that pay such sum to register are the problem.”

Nigerians react as Charhouse School charges N42m annually

@simpleiykejnr

I wonder if the students start getting paid from heaven as soon as they graduate.

Every president around the world narrates their stories of how their parents couldn’t afford three square meals or a pair of sandals.

These type of networking is not connecting at all…

@i_jandor

42million for school? Na which kind of school be that abeg? Na Wetin them dey teach? Even the UK never charge such an amount of money from her citizens. Nawa for some greedy Nigerians...

@stardudefire

Someone will pay 42m for school in Nigeria

EFCC is supposed to go after any parent that enrols their kids in that school.

@etochris067

Exactly!

I don't think anyone who gets money legitimately and decently can afford such a school.

Anyways, such schools have targeted markets.

@iagharanya

Most of those are money stolen from the public treasury. To be honest, any Nigerian whose child is that school ought to be probed.

@Kckingson

If the school has no people registering their children in that school, they wouldn't have charged such amount.

The people are always the problem.

Why Charterhouse School is charging N42m annually

Legit.ng earlier reported that a media consultant to Charterhouse, who spoke on condition of anonymity said the school has produced five prime ministers, and top politicians in the United Kingdom.

The consultant said Charterhouse Lagos is charging N42m because they are building the same structure they have in the UK.

He explained that more Nigerians are attending Charterhouse UK, hence, the reason to bring it to Nigeria for other African elites from South Africa, Ghana, and others to send their children.

