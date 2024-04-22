Charterhouse Lagos, the school that charges N42 million per annum is located at Ogombo in the Lekki area of Lagos state

The school will be built on 70 hectares of land in 3 phases and the initial facilities for Years 1 to 4 will be opened in September 2024

It will offer world-class facilities like an 800-seat professional standard theatre, a 25-metre competition pool, an NBA standard indoor basketball stadium, and outdoor and indoor football pitches

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Lekki, Lagos state - It is no longer news that Charterhouse Lagos charges N42 million annually as the fee for its primary school.

However, the newly established British school offers much more than the controversy surrounding its fee.

Charterhouse Lagos offers world-class facilities like fully connected classrooms, science and STEM labs, music, art, drama, and library spaces Photo credit: @YeleSowore

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Nation, here are eight interesting to know about the Lagos version of the school that has been at the forefront of British education for more than 400 years

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

8 facts about Charterhouse Lagos

1. The name of the school is Charterhouse Lagos

2. The school is located in Ogombo, Lekki, Lagos. Charterhouse Lagos will be built on 70 hectares of land, The Punch reports.

3. Charterhouse charges N42m as school fees per annum for each primary school student and N2 million as a non-refundable registration/application fee.

4. Charterhouse Lagos is the first British independent educational institution in Nigeria

5. The school will be launched in September 2024 as it admits its founding students.

6. World-class facilities like fully connected classrooms, science and STEM laboratories, music, art, drama, and library spaces.

Others include an 800-seat professional standard theatre, a 25-metre competition pool, along with a learn-to-swim pool, an NBA standard indoor basketball stadium, and outdoor and indoor football pitches.

7. Charterhouse will use the British curriculum for students aged 5 to 18 (Years 1 to 13) leading to the IGCSE and A-level qualifications.

8. The school building will be completed in 3 phases. The facilities for Years 1 to 4 will be opened in September 2024.

Why Charterhouse School is charging N42m annually

Legit.ng earlier reported that a media consultant to Charterhouse, who spoke on condition of anonymity said the school has produced five prime ministers, and top politicians in the United Kingdom.

The consultant said Charterhouse Lagos is charging N42m because they are building the same structure they have in the UK.

He explained that more Nigerians are attending Charterhouse UK, hence, the reason to bring it to Nigeria is for other African elites from South Africa, Ghana, and others to send their children.

Source: Legit.ng