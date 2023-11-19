A lady has elicited mixed reactions on social media with her before versus after marriage display

For someone who appeared plus-size when she was in her husband's house, the lady looked totally different

Many people who watched the video slammed, accusing her of not taking care of herself while married

A lady's before versus after marriage display has angered many people on social media.

An X user, @oku_yungx, shared the lady's video on the social media platform showing some of her pictures from when she was married.

She shared her new look since she got divorced. Photo Credit: @oku_yungx

The 19-second video was wrapped up with pictures of her new look as a divorcee.

From someone who looked plus-size in marriage, the lady appeared to have lost weight since her union crashed.

Many netizens opined she deliberately got fat in her marriage and didn't care about taking care of herself.

People criticised the woman

@brodamike07 said:

"Congratulations to her on her divorce. There’s no proof to show that her marriage caused this. We also request to see the pictures of her husband."

@Sire__Gift said:

"So na marriage dey make her fat cause I don’t understand ."

@4RM_435 said:

"Women are still confused as to why guys have side chicks. They marry and then let themselves go, and then after divorce, they try to do what they should have done earlier. Don't be fooled, this is for the next man since she knows she won't get one unless she transforms."

@KizitoFcb said:

"The things she did after getting divorced that got her that killer body, what stopped her from doing it in the marriage?"

@aai_austin said:

"What she refused to do while married she started doing while divorced. Pathetic!

"All I see was a woman that got so comfortable that she stopped taking care of herself."

@naturalboifilmz said:

"The right partner will bring out the best version of you, the wrong partner will do otherwise."

@_the_manmaay said:

"So she purposely turn to a foodie because she got a man in her life and now that she's out again for marketing she work on her self just to get another fish."

Lady shares before versus marriage photos of herself

In a related report, a lady had shown off the changes in her physical appearance since ending her marriage.

She stirred a debate about married life versus divorced life after she shared pictures of herself when she was married and when she was divorced.

She captioned the before-and-after pictures of the transition that happened in her life:

"Married versus Divorced."

Lady shares transformation since she became divorcee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had showcased her new look after her divorce.

Uche joined a social media challenge in which people shared how they looked before and after marriage.

Sharing her pictures on Facebook, Uche said she has no words. She wrote:

"Meet my before, in and after marriage. God,I have no words.".

