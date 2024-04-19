JAMB recently published a list of items UTME 2024 candidates must keep out of the exam hall

Some of these items are calculators, smart watches, smart lenses (unprescribed glasses), smart rings, smart pens, bluetooth devices, and flash drives, among others

In an interview with Legit.ng, an education expert, Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, disclosed that candidates can still use on-screen calculators

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Ikoyi, Lagos state - Adesegun Ogungbayi, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, has explained that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) allows the use of a calculator.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ogungbayi disclosed that the use of a physical calculator has been banned by JAMB, but an on-screen calculator is allowed.

JAMB prohibited the use of physical calculators and other items in the UTME 2024 exam hall.

Source: Facebook

Ogungbayi, also the project coordinator of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI), said this type of calculator is the one that Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates activate from their computers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He stated that exam takers simply need to click on the values as they see them on the screen. Ogungbayi, therefore, asked UTME 2024 candidates, particularly those writing Mathematics, Physics, Accounts, and Commerce, not to panic as the test begins today, Friday, April 19.

He told Legit.ng:

"The computer that all the candidates will be using has a normal calculator that will still aid students to work and not the one that will not allow students to think but keep supplying answers.

"JAMB has embedded with its exam software, a basic on-screen calculator. The calculator has basic functions such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, square root, and two other advanced functions."

He added:

"JAMB on-screen calculators will be available for Mathematics, Physics, Account and Economics during the exam. You only need to check the corners or top of your screen for an icon for the calculator, so you click on that and will launch the calculator for your use without covering the questions. That simply means you can perform literally all basic calculations before choosing your answers."

Read more JAMB-related news

Why we banned physical calculators - JAMB

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB reaffirmed its ban on certain items during the exercise and its stance against exam fraud.

In a recent document seen by Legit.ng, JAMB said the prohibition of physical calculators and other items was ultimately aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the UTME.

Source: Legit.ng