A trending video of a Nigerian lady spraying money into the river has ignited lots of reactions from social media users

The young lady sat inside a moving boat without any life jacket and sprayed N500 bills into the river while being filmed

While some netizens commented on her act, others were more concerned about the absence of a life jacket

A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions on social media with a video from her recent journey by water.

The video ignited reactions from netizens, some of whom questioned why she was on a boat without a life jacket.

Lady throws naira notes into river Photo credit: @naijaeverything/Instagram, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/ Getty Images. Depicted lady has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Instagram

Lady sprays wads of N500 notes into river

In the video shared by @naijaeverything on Instagram, she sprayed N500 notes into the river as the boat moved.

Although the young lady did not disclose the reason behind her act, some netizens claimed that she was appeasing the river goddesses to ensure her safety.

She also showcased two clean $100 bills but did not reveal if she threw the dollar notes into the river or not.

She captioned the video:

“Me beef you ke, you wey de borrow wig.”

Reactions as lady sprays cash into river

The video sparked lots of reactions from Nigerians who had different things to say about her actions.

While some netizens spoke on the spraying of cash, others wondered why she was not wearing a life jacket.

@ojeyemiii said:

“Wear a jacket simple. It is well.”

@oluedooo commented:

"You are safe river child. The goddess have blessed you."

@cardi_luxury said:

“We water child can relate, there's power in a water, am proud to come from the water.”

@elena_nel21 reacted:

“Hmm una don start. Money wey for use cook pepper sauce with panla n vegetables use m chop hot white yam for dis rain.”

@iamvicky_joker reacted:

“If she's rich why can't she rent a personal boat this one no even get life jacket.”

@persain_currency said:

“Na so e suppose be.”

@ada_ideato reacted:

“All these ones na show off! Their money is like 5 naira, 10 naira, 20 naira and 50 naira! This one you are doing is for show off and not even to respect them! Why not use that money do saraka? Later you come greet them with the little amount and put camera aside.”

001jayson said:

“If you like connect to ur Bank account to the water make dem Dey withdraw when dem like if you no wear life jacket and you capsize pray make God never take break the time you go Dey cry for help inside that water.”

@im_king_faby_bnb said:

“Sha wear life jacket this one no mean say water still no fit swallow us.”

Watch the video below:

Lady takes daughter to river on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman took her little daughter to a river to mark her 5th birthday in style.

In the comments section, the woman explained that the water actually gave her the child. She said her child almost died after birth until she realised her real source.

Source: Legit.ng