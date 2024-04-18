A lady Utibe Samuel showed creativity as she made a dress with Ankara and a piece of material without stitching them together

In a video, she took the wrapper and displayed the process she took accordingly to achieve the beautiful outfit

Her followers commended her effort but some noted that they would be conscious of the process they used, which might not be trusted

A lady Utibe Samuel displayed her love for creativity by designing a dress with Ankara that got mixed reactions from netizens.

Utibe Samuel designs a dress without stitches. Image credit: @utibe_samuel_tv

She picked a piece of black material in the tutorial video and tied it across her neck. After that, she folded the wrapper into the tiny piece on her neck stylishly.

She took another wrapper and fixed it into the piece behind her neck. After adjusting the fabric properly, she took a belt and gave the dress a fitting on her waist area.

The lady rocked the outfit with a black bag without stitching it with needle and thread. Some netizens noted that her creativity was top-notch but they might be confident enough to wear an outfit that was not stitched with thread.

See the video of the lady making the dress without stitches below:

Reactions to the dress without stitches

Several social media users have reacted to the lady's dress without stitches. See some of the comments below:

@essay_sings:

"Imagine all of us trying this hack… That’s how we will be seeing ourselves on the road and winking at each other because we know what we did."

@hawnyevents:

"It’s creative and beautiful but I’m forgetting it’s not stitched because I will remove the band on my neck cause my brain will be like ‘that’s such an inconvenience’."

@fungaitinny:

"Please upload something that doesn't involve neck entanglement."

@simshine22:

"It's beautiful but don't enter Danfo or Molue. The iron of the seat fit drag the Ankara down as you are about to get down. Just imagine the scenario."

@peshy25:

"I will but make person no mistake pull the fabric o."

@princess_is_royalty1:

"It’s all good until you go to church with it and someone mistakenly sits on some part of your dress. And the pastor nah says “stand you feet right now and raise your hand” . And just when you are about to stand, your wrapper has pulled off and nah only your “pant” dey your back. Leave me ooo Imagination own finish my head."

@obiomaokoye:

"Beautiful buh I guess for photo shoot."

@mzabbey1:

"Beautiful, yes, l will try."

@nekkyann:

"Emergency aseobi."

@sophie_stevens01:

"Pass, my dear. I no wear but still beautiful."

Lady makes dress without stitches

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fashionista recently shared a video in which she showed how she achieved a mono-strap dress.

The no-sew method saw the lady with a plain black fabric which she knots and then wraps around herself.

The end result shows the lady with a form-fitted dress and looking very impressed with herself.

