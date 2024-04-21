A video of some Igbo men showing off wads of cash during a recent occasion has gone viral on social media

In the video, the wealthy men gathered at a particular spot to throw the wads of cash into a very big box

This is coming after the EFCC banned the spraying of cash at events and labelled the activity an abuse of naira

Funny reactions have been trailing a viral video of some guests at an occasion lavishing money in an organised manner.

This happened after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) banned the spraying of naira notes at events.

Wedding guests devise new style to spray cash Photo credit: @saint_avenueent/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Igbo men flaunt cash in organised manner

In a video shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent, a huge box was sighted at the venue where guests threw in bundles of cash.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The clip showed the guests holding naira notes and gently throwing them into the box while showing off dance moves.

The ban on the spraying of naira notes at events was reinforced recently with the imprisonment of popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, a.k.a Bobrisky.

Reactions trail video of Igbo men at event

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the new style of lavishing cash at events.

Missionxlogic asked:

"Must una spray, them swear for Nigerians?"

saintavenue_ reacted:

"This pattern no go favour people wey de TIF money wey ballers de spray."

Iamkingwestnation commented:

"You no fit catch Nigerians finish 3 days dem go bring new pattern we good for bad thing."

Aola34 wrote:

"Tinubu na una papa no nonchalant attitude in Nigeria anymore all of us go sit tight at the end of the day."

Ayswag1 said:

"This is called Naira Dressing."

Pressto_thewhitelion wrote:

"Atleast people money go Dey complete now."

Wassghana_ added:

"Now I understand why Niara is appreciating, because they never respect am. Now it is dignified, show some love."

Watch the video below:

Lady fills her room with naira notes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady got so much money from her friends and well-wishers during her birthday celebration.

The money was plenty such that her room almost lacked the space for the cash she poured on the floor.

Source: Legit.ng