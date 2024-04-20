A Nigerian lady has shared the transformation of her son whom she sent to her grandmother's place

The mum dressed her little son in a two-piece outfit and timberland shoes which made him look so adorable

However, she returned home to find out that's he was taken to the farm in a wheelbarrow filled with leaves

A Nigerian mother has shared a video of her son who was taken to the farm after he arrived at his grandmother's place.

The woman dressed her son sweetly and took him to the village to see his grandmother only to witness a surprising transformation.

Little boy changes after staying with grandma

The mother with the handle @mummytrevor on TikTok first displayed how sweet her son looked before he was taken to his grandmother’s house in the village.

The cute child rocked a two-piece with a hoodie and a fine -looking timberland shoe to match.

Surprisingly, when his mother returned, she saw him being pushed inside a wheelbarrow by some kids.

His grandmother did not only change his beautiful outfit but also took him to the farm to keep her company.

The mother captioned the video:

“The son I took to his grandma's house vs They had to carry him to the farm.”

Reactions as mum flaunts son's transformation

Netizens in the comments section on TikTok insisted that the little boy had lots of fun.

Tricia reacted:

“Na the guy enjoy village abeg.”

@abdullaiihisan3 said:

“You are lucky she didn't babar him my son came home with a bald o head.”

The GCFRs said:

“Omo! this boy dey enjoy am. Na you nor know.”

Chizzy reacted:

“You never jam the one wey no go gree come down from the wheelbarrow.”

@bintabah5579 said:

“Only some of us that grow up in the village will understand that feel i used to do this with kids they loved it.”

Nawonawoambition said:

“Lol I bet he love it here and can't wait to go back to her.”

@ezenwaogochukwu84 reacted:

“Lolz granny place is always the best, u will treated like a queen or a king.”

Bossman Ultimate Creation said:

“And who told u he's not enjoying it chairman relax.”

BOB said:

“And if you won carry am go house, he go dey cry say he won stay with grandma.”

