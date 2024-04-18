A woman has shared a video showcasing her daughter's transformation after sending her to her grandmother's place

The woman had dressed her daughter sweetly in shorts, polo, shoes, and a handbag before taking her to see grandma

However, when she went to pick her up, the girl's hairstyle changed and she rocked old clothes with funny glasses

A Nigerian woman has left netizens rolling on the floor after sharing a video of her daughter who was taken to her grandma's place.

The grandma changed her grandchild's dress code and hairstyle in just a short time of visit.

Lady posts daughter's transformation after visiting grandma Photo credit: @mandivah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum shocked over daughter's surprising transformation

The mother identified on TikTok as @mandivah first showcased how well-dressed and chic her daughter looked before she was taken to her grandmother’s place.

The end part revealed how her grandmother changed the girl's outfit and hairstyle for the worst. The little girl also wore a very funny handmade eyeglass.

The video was captioned:

“The daughter I took to her grandma's house vs the daughter I'm seeing now.”

Reactions as woman shares daughter's transformation

Netizens in the comments section on TikTok found the little girl’s transformation hilarious, especially her funny-looking glasses.

Ricchyjay said:

“Baddie don later turn to badira.”

Rofiat reacted:

“And I can assure she's living her best life.”

Ugh it's kika again said:

“U get luck say grandma no barb her hair.”

Last daughter said:

“The glass got me.”

@user5580849654773 reacted:

“She looks like she's living her best life o grandma place is sweet.”

@lollipopsommy said:

“Please that spec is valuable than the Zara bag.”

Khadeem said:

“It's the opposite for my daughter. I take her that as the second clip and she comes back like in the first clip.”

Kabbaempire said:

“When I took my daughter to my mom for holidays she turn into a lion fighting everyone and my dad anyways support her I was very angry.”

Watch the video below:

Grandma cuts granddaughter's hair without seeking permission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a baby's 'before and after' look after visiting her grandmother ignited tons of reactions from internet users.

Tawa said she could not hide her tears when she returned to take her child but discovered that her grandma had shaved her hair.

