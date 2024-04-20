A Nigerian man has shared a video lamenting about the rigorous chores he had to do after paying a visit to his parents

The young man went from frying garri under the hot sun to grilling plantain and fish and pounding pepper

After a while he couldn't take it anymore so he quickly packed his bags and disappeared from his parents' house

A Nigerian man has left netizens rolling on the floor after sharing the reason he ran away from his parent's house.

The young man who paid a visit to his family couldn't wait until one week before packing his bags to flee.

Nigerian man flees parents' house Photo credit: @wisdomnkue/ TikTok.

Man performs rigorous house chores

The young man identified as @wisdomnkue on TikTok lamented that his family tasked him with lots of chores.

He went from frying garri to grilling fish, pounding pepper and carrying out other tasks which were not for the weak.

After a few days of working, he decided to pack all his property and leave the next day on a motorcycle.

He captioned the video:

“POV: You decided to visit your parents.”

Reactions as man flees from parents' house

The comments section on TikTok was filled with hilarious comments from netizens who reacted to his experience.

ELITES USHERS said:

“Swear say garri nor dey that bag.”

Ever reacted:

“This is my story came back on Wednesday hoping to go next week Sunday but no i dey go this afternoon.”

Wakkie said:

“You no even stay for 1week Italawa tire you on Thursday? Haba na.”

Eunice Ibanga Akpan said:

“Why your distance between the mortar longgi like that.”

Baby Girl reacted:

“You no reach Friday???”

Dah Real Debbie reacted:

“After he don see pepper on Wednesday why he no go run.”

Sharon Senge reacted:

“Na y I no want go weekend be this and my papa just called cuz it's weekend.”

ELMA said:

“U no come complete the week.”

Watch the video below:

Mum forces twin kids to perform chores

